This Alabama Power unsung hero is working to strengthen community

When she’s not interacting with customers in Alabama Power‘s Enterprise Business Office, Senior Customer Service Representative Audra Kelley works in her community to foster a family friendly environment.

“Audra is an individual who works tirelessly behind the scenes, not for the attention, but because she wants to help make a difference,” said Business Office Manager Julie Davis. “She is an active member of the Alabama Power Service Organization and volunteers in her community.”

With over a decade of experience working at the Brundidge Banking Co. and Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union, Kelley brings a wealth of knowledge to her role with Alabama Power. She helps ensure customer satisfaction with a positive attitude and work experience. Kelley listens to people to understand their needs.

“I love the interaction with the customers,” said Kelley. “I’ve always loved being in customer service because you get to meet and build relationships with a wide variety of people.”

Since Kelley began her role with the company, she has been an active volunteer. The Special Olympics is one of her favorite events. Special Olympics strives to create a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people. Kelley has a special needs son who has participated. “To see the joy on their faces is priceless. I will always remember it,” said Kelley.

Kelley said she loves the workforce diversity at Alabama Power because it gives employees an opportunity to learn about different cultures and to better understand customers.

“Audra is a great asset to our team,” Davis said. “Along with a positive attitude and great rapport with our customers, she has a desire to learn and expand her knowledge of the business. She has a genuine smile and loves to help others.”

Kelley and her husband were approached last year by a neighbor, Karizmah Magwood, about forming a coalition with other residents to revitalize a park and create a safe environment for families. Her husband grew up in the Mulberry Heights neighborhood playing basketball, softball and on the swings and slides. But over the years, the park was abandoned.

Kelley was part of a team that established Mulberry Heights Community Coalition during the pandemic to rebuild Mulberry Heights Park. The coalition is making plans for the park to again be a place where families can picnic and enjoy spending time together. They plan to repair the bathrooms and concession area, resurface the basketball courts, upgrade the playground with new equipment and add picnic tables.

“We’re a long way from completing the project,” said Kelley. “We hope to get the community volunteers and local businesses involved to help make it a success.”