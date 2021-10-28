People of Alabama: Braylyn Farrington of Calera
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“A teacher or an engineer. My teachers influenced me. They say I’ve always got a positive vibe and a positive influence on others’ lives, so they think I should be a teacher or a counselor. I just keep a positive energy because I know that everybody has been going through things since the pandemic, so I just help everybody keep a smile on their face. I just want to teach positive energy, respectfulness and other things that they can do in the world to change other people’s lives. Coach Montgomery, he’s always talked to me about how to be respectful and how to lead. He’s my track and football coach.” – Braylyn Farrington, 16, of Calera.
If he could make one rule that everybody had to follow, it would be to smile.
“Keep a smile on your face. My granddaddy always told me, ‘Keep a smile on your face through the hard times,’ and I do that.”
