Scare up some Halloween fun in Can’t Miss Alabama, among other festivities

Enjoy popular attractions all weekend long.

Terror in the Park

With fun all day and frights at night, Terror in The Park at OWA in Foley has everything you need for a spooky Halloween. OWA Island is featuring a family-friendly cast of characters full of Halloween-inspired song and dance. Terror in the Park has wacky, uninvited guests in three scare zones: Phobias, Die Laughing and Zombie Uprising. Children are encouraged to attend the all-new Monsters Got Talent, a feel-good, age-appropriate show. Monsters will compete to see who has what it takes to be a star, judged by ghoulish guests in the audience. The Terror in The Park ticket package includes unlimited, same-day access to theme park attractions, haunts and scare zones. Tickets are required for Terror in the Park and may be purchased online at visitowa.com/tickets.

Warehouse 31

See some of the scariest shows of the year at Warehouse 31: Rigamortis, 3-D Experience, Escape Room and Lights Out Lantern Night. Follow this link to learn more about each show. The shows are not recommended for people who are pregnant; those with heart problems; or those who suffer from claustrophobia or anxiety. Buy tickets online. Warehouse 31 is at 3050 Lee St. in Pelham.

Hoots & Howls at the Birmingham Zoo

Join the Birmingham Zoo for a daytime Halloween event at Hoots & Howls Oct. 30-31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Partake in happy haunts by wearing your favorite costume. Enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the zoo on the candy trail, take a wild ride on the haunted train or go for a spin on the cobweb carousel. The wicked experience is sure to entertain children of all ages. Purchase zoo daytime admission, Hoots & Howls wristbands or single candy trail tickets online before your visit to avoid lines. Zoo admission is not included with the purchase of wristbands or single candy tickets and must be purchased separately.

Halloween at Orange Beach

Come if you dare for a skele-ton of family fun at Hall-O-Wharf on Saturday, Oct. 30 from to 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The night will be filled with trick-or-treating, hayrides, a bouncy house, surf simulator, rock wall and camel rides. DJ Silky will spin tunes throughout the evening. The Spectra Laser Light Experience is at 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fireworks blast off at 8:45 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each age group in a costume contest for children ages 5 and younger and ages 6 to 10. For complete details, click here.

Alabama Theatre

Get your fill of chills and thrills at “Phantom of the Opera” Sunday at the Alabama Theatre. The 1925 silent classic horror film tells the tale of a mad, disfigured composer who seeks love with a beautiful, young opera singer. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14. Get tickets one hour before showtime. All tickets are first-come, first-served.

The Playhouse in the Park

A new take on “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” written and portrayed by Pierce Cleveland, runs through Sunday, Oct. 31 at Mobile’s The Playhouse in the Park. This original adaptation was scheduled for the 2020 season but, because of the pandemic, a short radio version was performed last October. Show times for the Halloween production are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins

The annual Parade of Pumpkins features carved and decorated pumpkins from the community, along with festive storefronts, seasonal displays and the new “glow trail,” that will transform historic downtown Prattville through Oct. 31.

Grab a pumpkin, get in the spirit and share your creativity:

Carve, decorate or paint your pumpkin. Bring your pumpkin to historic downtown Prattville. Place it on display along the parade or leave in a designated pumpkin drop-off area. The city has lights set for your pumpkin each night. Candles are prohibited. Enter your pumpkin in the “Best Pumpkin” of the Parade of Pumpkins contest for a chance to win $100 in cash and more.

One of the best features during the Parade of Pumpkins is the festive downtown merchant storefronts. Each participating location will be featured in a “Best Storefront Contest.” While you enjoy the pumpkins, displays and creativity, select your favorite downtown merchant storefront by voting on the Prattville Facebook page. Pumpkins and art supplies will be provided. All decorated pumpkins will be displayed through Oct. 31. The family-friendly event is free and open to everyone.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For decades, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) has raised money for research by the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and its collaborative partners. The funds remain in Alabama to support local research, which in turn makes a national impact.

BCRFA events include:

For more information about BCRFA, visit the website. Donations are welcomed.

The Great Pumpkin Patch

It’s the perfect time of year to take a hayride to the pumpkin patch in the city of Hayden. The family will enjoy inflatables, a petting zoo, train rides, horse and pony rides and bungee jumping. Live music will be performed on the weekends with arts and crafts available, and the country store is open for shopping. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 7. Visit the website for ticket information or call 205-616-6431.

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q Tour

Come hungry and enjoy a finger-licking time when you visit the legendary pit master and restaurateur Van Sykes as he explains the history of Bob Sykes and Southern barbecue. Take your barbecue skills to the next level by attending the event Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Van Sykes, a second-generation owner of the Bessemer restaurant, has worked in the iconic barbecue house all his life. His parents, Bob and Maxine, founded the restaurant in 1957. Van Sykes possesses a gift for storytelling and sharing barbecue tales. Guests will taste their way through the Bob Sykes barbecue menu items and learn how they have stood the test of time. The private tour is a journey through what goes into creating Southern barbecue from the pit to the plate. The $60 ticket includes three rounds of entertaining barbecue tips, history and delicious bites. To purchase tickets, visit Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q at 1724 Ninth Ave. N. in Bessemer or purchase online. For more details, call 205-426-1400.

The Magic City Classic

The Magic City Classic (MCC) is the largest historically Black college and university (HBCU) football rivalry game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play the game annually at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field. Derrick Jones, better known as D-Nice, will be the ambassador and will perform at the post-game show after the game. Festivities include the MCC Parade, Tailgate Party and the famed halftime show. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets start at $25.

Events around the city include:

Arlington Historic Home and Gardens : Magic City Classic Day Party will be Thursday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arlington House. Enjoy mini corn dogs, beef meatballs, fried green tomatoes, spinach and artichoke dip, pimento cheese and crackers, cheesecake brownie bites and chocolate chunk cookies. The cost is $20.

: Magic City Classic Day Party will be Thursday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arlington House. Enjoy mini corn dogs, beef meatballs, fried green tomatoes, spinach and artichoke dip, pimento cheese and crackers, cheesecake brownie bites and chocolate chunk cookies. The cost is $20. Luxe Ultra Lounge: Classic Soul Food with Goodie Mob, Traci Steele and DJ Pakk will be Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. Buy tickets at classicsoulfood.eventbrite.com.

Classic Soul Food with Goodie Mob, Traci Steele and DJ Pakk will be Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. Buy tickets at classicsoulfood.eventbrite.com. Birmingham Museum of Art : Mayor Randall Woodfin will recognize Odessa Woolfolk at Awaken Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. The community conversation event connected to social justice-related issues will be at the Birmingham Museum of Art. RSVP at awakenbirmingham.com.

: Mayor Randall Woodfin will recognize Odessa Woolfolk at Awaken Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. The community conversation event connected to social justice-related issues will be at the Birmingham Museum of Art. RSVP at awakenbirmingham.com. Birmingham City Hall: The Magic City Classic Block Party is Friday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Birmingham City Hall with Fly V the T-shirt vendor and a variety of food trucks, including Not Ya Average Leaf, Aww Shucks, Lemonade Junkeez, Treats So Sweet, Cake’s Southern Fried Eats, Coco Crabs, Simone’s Kitchen, Encore Rouge, Sugar and Ice Desserts, Terrific Treatz, O’ My Turkey Leg, A Train Station, Jolly Cakes, Susta’s Food Truck, The Dirty Red, 1918 Catering and A Dab of This and A Dab of That.

Magic City Music Fest

Tank, Yung Joc, Chubb Rock, Chrisette Michelle, DJ Tucker and MC Lightfoot will be in concert Friday, Oct. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Check Ticketmaster for pricing and availability. Additional fees may apply. Children ages 2 and older will require a ticket for admission. Doors open one hour before show time and the venue box office opens two hours before the performance. Follow along on Facebook.