Published On: 10.29.21 

How Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass became one of HBCU’s best

A&M signal caller Aqeel Glass, one of the best quarterbacks not only in the SWAC, but in the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) as well, has put up some huge numbers. (Alabama A&M)

What’s in a name?

Ask Alabama A&M University (AAMU) quarterback Aqeel Glass, who went through every school year with at least one teacher often telling him he was misspelling his personal designation. They thought his first name was missing a “u.”

“Every year, you get a new teacher, and some way you’ve got to correct them to stop that,” he said. “That’s something I got used to: speaking up to make sure they understand what my name is.”

Nowadays, Glass has made a name for himself as an award-winning signal-caller for the Bulldogs. You’ll find his name mentioned as a candidate for a wide range of college football awards.

The 2021 fall campaign began the same way the spring season did, with Glass being named the preseason Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Year and earning spot on watch lists for the Deacon Jones Award, the Black College Football Player of the Year, the Walter Payton Award, and watch lists for both the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl and the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA).

Aqeel Glass in the locker room with trophy after Alabama A&M’s 2018 Magic City Classic victory. (contributed)
SWAC champ Aqeel Glass with quarterback coach Jason Mai. (contributed)

Glass was the Offensive MVP for the spring 2021 Magic City Classic, throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory – and he will be a key name if the Bulldogs are to down Alabama State University (ASU) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, in the 80th McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola at Legion Field.

The Classic is always an intense rivalry for both teams, Glass said: “No matter what the record is for anybody, no matter what the standings are in the SWAC, each team is going to bring out its A game.”

“It means a little more, not only for the fans but for the teams, the coaches, alumni, for everybody,” he added. “It’s kind of a bragging rights game.”

After not playing in the Classic as a freshman, Glass threw for 322 yards and a touchdown in a 27-10 AAMU victory in his sophomore season of 2018. The following season, he had 236 yards, two TDs and an interception in the Bulldogs’ 43-41 triple-overtime win.

Glass is coming off a season where he was named BOXTOROW National Player of the Year, as well as SWAC Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the Heisman Trophy for schools in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). This year, he’s been added to the Senior Bowl Watch List, which means some NFL teams have interest and Glass’ name could be called during the draft, or he could sign to a free agent contract.

Next level

Some believe Glass has a chance to make the pros, including Carl “Lut” Williams, who has made a living chronicling football among historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). He is the publisher and editor of The Black College Sports Page.

“Based on his size and based on his production, I think he’ll get a shot,” Williams said. “Not having done any kind of in-depth study right now, I would say he’s a long shot to get drafted early. He may get drafted late.”

Glass said, “I know it’s kind of cliché to say, but I’ve always wanted to be an NFL player – since [my childhood] when my dad coached peewee and I would go to practice with him, up until the days when I actually got to practice along with them. Through watching NFL and college games and having guys around me that were in the sport, I’ve always wanted to be a professional football player.”

Glass grew up admiring Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, two of the game’s great quarterbacks. That was a position he always wanted to play, but youth league weight limits didn’t let him take snaps until later in his peewee play. Because he couldn’t play quarterback, he settled on tight end and defensive end.

A&M signal caller Aqeel Glass, one of the best quarterbacks not only in the SWAC, but in the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision), has put up some huge numbers. (Alabama A&M)
A&M signal caller Aqeel Glass, one of the best quarterbacks not only in the SWAC, but in the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision), hands off to a teammate. (Alabama A&M)

“One of my favorite tight ends was Jeremy Shockey for the [New York] Giants back in 2006, 2007. Besides then, it’s always been quarterback for me,” he said.

AAMU Offensive Coordinator Duane Taylor is among those who believe there’s a chance Glass that will not only get a shot but could, like Manning and Brady, fulfill the dream of playing quarterback in the NFL.

“He’s very cerebral, a very smart quarterback, very even-keeled,” Taylor said. “He’s 6-4½ and 225. He’s gonna stand in there with people all around his legs, grabbing at his arm, and he’s still going to make the throw. He gets us in and out of bad situations [and] puts us in better situations.”

