You will want to claim this chicken salad on the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list

The Cups Café Chicken Salad is on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (contributed)

One of the great things about visiting the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro is not knowing what you will find to buy among the lost luggage from travelers.

RELATED: Lost items land in Alabama at the Unclaimed Baggage Center

But at the Cups Café in the Unclaimed Baggage Center, it is the certainty of a particular dish that has people coming back for more.

Cups Café Chicken Salad one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Cups Café Chicken Salad is made with a secret recipe that attracts diners in and around Scottsboro for frequent visits. Its reputation also has visitors to the Unclaimed Baggage Center from across the country and around the world hankering to give it a try.

That reputation has been burnished by the Alabama Tourism Department including it on its list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.