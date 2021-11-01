James Spann: Colder days ahead for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BLUE SKY: We have a cobalt blue sky across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures generally between 65 and 70 degrees. There’s nothing on radar, and tonight will be fair and cool, with a low in the 40s.

Tuesday will be dry and cooler; with a partly sunny sky we project highs in the low and mid 60s.

RAIN RETURNS: Wednesday will be cloudy and colder, with a high between 51 and 55 degrees, and some light rain could begin over north Alabama during the afternoon. We expect periods of light rain statewide Wednesday night and Thursday. It will be a cold rain, with temperatures between 48 and 53 degrees Thursday. Amounts will be less than one-half inch. This wave moves east of the state Thursday night, and we expect a clearing sky Friday with a high in the low 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will be dry Saturday and Sunday with cool days and cold nights. The high will be around 60 degrees Saturday, followed by low to mid 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, with potential for frost both mornings. Some of the traditionally colder spots could see a light freeze for the first time this season.

NEXT WEEK: New global model data shows dry weather through next week with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Some rain will likely return by the following weekend, Nov. 13-14.

TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Wanda remains far from land in the North Atlantic. It is a hybrid system that will dissipate later this week. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, things are quiet. Weak waves in the eastern Atlantic and the southwest Caribbean are not expected to develop. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

TORNADO SEASON BEGINS: Tornado season in Alabama is considered November through May. We have experienced 279 tornadoes in Alabama since 1950; November ranks third behind April and March.

ON THIS DATE IN 1861: A tropical storm raced across Florida, becoming a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. The storm battered a Union fleet of ships attacking the Carolina ports.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: Up to 6 inches of snow fell in Gilbert, South Carolina.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.