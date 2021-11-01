James Spann: Dry, pleasant weather for Alabama through Tuesday

DRY THROUGH TUESDAY: We expect a mostly sunny sky across Alabama today with a high between 68 and 72 degrees. A dry cold front will slowly pass through the state over the next 36 hours; Tuesday will feature a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 60s. The cooling trend continues Wednesday; the sky becomes mostly cloudy, and temperatures won’t get out of the 50s over the northern counties of the state. We will mention the chance of a little light rain over the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama by Wednesday afternoon.

RAIN RETURNS: Periods of light rain are likely statewide Wednesday night into Thursday as a wave of low pressure forms on a stalled front near the Gulf Coast. It will be a rather chilly rain Wednesday with temperatures only in the upper 40s and low 50s over the northern half of the state. Rain amounts should be less than one-half inch for most places. Rain will end late Thursday and Thursday night.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights Friday through Sunday. The highs will be between 56 and 62 degrees Friday and Saturday, and then in the mid 60s Sunday. Lows will drop into the 30s over the weekend, and there is potential for lots of frost for north and central Alabama early Saturday morning. Colder spots could see their first freeze of the season.

NEXT WEEK: For now the weather looks fairly quiet; one system could bring a little light rain by Wednesday. Highs will be mostly in the 60s, with lows in the 40s.

TROPICS: “Subtropical Storm” Wanda formed over the weekend in the North Atlantic. It is a hybrid system that won’t last long and will stay far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet; there is one weak wave in the eastern Atlantic that is not expected to develop (only a 20% chance). The Gulf of Mexico will remain quiet; hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

TORNADO SEASON BEGINS: Tornado season in Alabama is considered November through May. We have experienced 279 tornadoes in Alabama since 1950; November ranks third behind April and March.

ON THIS DATE IN 1861: A tropical storm raced across Florida, becoming a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. The storm battered a Union fleet of ships attacking the Carolina ports.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: Up to 6 inches of snow fell in Gilbert, South Carolina.

