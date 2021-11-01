The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Auburn makes a statement with Ole Miss win and Alabama is a huge favorite against LSU
Auburn’s big win against Ole Miss has the Tigers controlling their own destiny. The Alabama Crimson Tide is a giant favorite against LSU this weekend. Here is a look at what’s happening in college football with The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks back at Ole Miss/Auburn and ahead to LSU/Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
