Alabama Power supports scholarships for HVAC ‘Fast Track’ program at Bevill State Community College

Minority students in the Bevill State Community College HVAC Fast Track program have a new opportunity for a financial boost, thanks to support from Alabama Power.

The company made a contribution to support scholarships for minority candidates to the Fast Track program, an accelerated noncredit training initiative that teaches technical knowledge and skills to repair, install, service and maintain heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. The program includes instruction and hands-on training in diagnostic techniques, use of testing equipment, and the principles of mechanics, electricity and electronics related to HVAC systems repair.

“Bevill State Community College is appreciative of our partnership with Alabama Power,” said Joel Hagood, president of Bevill State. “The college has a history of working with Alabama Power on successful projects. This contribution … is another example of their continued support and commitment to assisting Bevill State in providing valuable educational opportunities.”

“As a company, we recognize the need to enhance representation of women and minorities in the state’s workforce,” said Mark Crews, Alabama Power Western Division vice president. “Through this contribution we are furthering our commitment to provide opportunities for those underrepresented groups.

“This partnership will remove barriers for students and give them the opportunity for a meaningful career in the skilled trades industry,” Crews added. “We greatly appreciate the collaboration with the Alabama Community College System and Bevill State.”

The 11-week program is taught in Bevill’s state-of-the-art facility by Alabama Power instructors. Graduates earn a Bevill State certification, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Section 608 refrigerant-handling certification and qualify to take the state HVAC-R Contractors Exam. The next Fast Track program is scheduled to begin in January 2022.

To be considered for the scholarship funds, applicants must be at least 18 years old, belong to a qualifying minority category, complete the HVAC Fast Track enrollment application, complete a qualification test and, if requested, participate in a scholarship interview.

For more information about the program and the scholarships, contact Tana Collins-Allred at 800-648-3271, ext. 5742, or by email at tana.collins@bscc.edu. Learn more about Bevill State at www.bscc.edu.