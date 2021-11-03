James Spann: Cloudy, colder in Alabama with some light rain, drizzle

COLDER: Clouds have moved into Alabama this morning, and we will have a little patchy, light rain today, tonight and Thursday morning as an upper trough passes through. Rain amounts will be generally less than one-tenth of an inch; some places won’t get enough rain to measure. Temperatures will be noticeably colder today, with a high between 47 and 52 degrees for the northern half of the state. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 3 is 69.

While the light rain will end Thursday morning, clouds linger with a high in the mid 50s. Look for a clearing sky Friday as the day becomes partly sunny with a high between 62 and 65 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for dry weather over the weekend with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights; highs will be in the 60s, with lows mostly in the 40s. Some of the colder spots over north and central Alabama could see mid to upper 30s both mornings with a chance of some scattered light frost.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will likely remain dry Monday through Thursday with highs around 70 and lows mostly in the 40s. Rain is expected to return on Friday, Nov. 12 as a cold front approaches.

For now we see no sign of a widespread freeze for the next 10 days. The average date of the first freeze for Birmingham is Nov. 9. The latest first freeze on record came in the winter of 1931-1932, when we didn’t hit the freezing mark until Jan. 10.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Wanda, with sustained winds of 50 mph, will continue to meander over the North Atlantic far from land this week. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

For the college games Saturday:

LOUISIANA TECH AT UAB (11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

TRINITY AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (noon kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): It will be a sunny day in Birmingham with temperatures between 61 and 65 degrees during the game.

NORTH ALABAMA AT MONMOUTH (noon CT kickoff at Long Branch, New Jersey): The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 53 and 56 degrees.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (1 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): It will be a sunny day with temperatures mostly in the low 60s during the game.

WEST FLORIDA AT WEST ALABAMA (1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): Lots of sunshine in Livingston for this game with temperatures in the mid 60s.

CITADEL AT SAMFORD (2 p.m. kickoff at Seibert Stadium): A beautiful day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 60s during the first half, dropping into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Kyle Field): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 70 degrees, falling into the 60s during the second half.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): A great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s during the first half, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

LSU AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: An early-season snowfall, which started on Nov. 2, whitened the ground from Alabama to Michigan. Mobile had its earliest snowflakes on record. Louisville, Kentucky, measured 13.1 inches; Nashville reported 7.2 inches, and Huntsville had 4 inches of snow.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: Dense fog in the early morning resulted in a 100-vehicle pile-up just north of Fowler, California, on I-99. Two people were killed and 41 others were injured. The thick seasonal fog is known as “Tule fog” and typically occurs in central California in late fall and winter.

