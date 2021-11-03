James Spann: Scattered light rain tonight, early Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Areas of light rain are moving over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon; the sky is cloudy there with temperatures between 47 and 55 degrees. But the sky is mostly sunny over south Alabama, where temperatures have reached the 60s. We will maintain the chance of light rain at times over north and central Alabama tonight. Any lingering light rain will end early in the day Thursday. The sky will stay mostly cloudy over the northern two-thirds of the state with a high in the 50s. On Friday, the sky becomes partly sunny as dry air returns. The high will be in the low to mid 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are looking at a beautiful autumn weekend, with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. The high will be in the mid 60s Saturday, followed by upper 60s Sunday. Lows will be well down in the 40s, and colder spots will visit the 30s with a touch of light frost possible.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry and pleasant Monday through Thursday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front will bring a chance of showers on Friday, Nov. 12.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Wanda, with winds of 50 mph, will continue to loop around the North Atlantic over the next few days and will remain far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

For the college games Saturday:

LOUISIANA TECH AT UAB (11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

TRINITY AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (noon kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): It will be a sunny day in Birmingham with temperatures between 61 and 65 degrees during the game.

NORTH ALABAMA AT MONMOUTH (noon CT kickoff at Long Branch, New Jersey): The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 53 and 56 degrees.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (1 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): It will be a sunny day with temperatures mostly in the low 60s during the game.

WEST FLORIDA AT WEST ALABAMA (1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): Lots of sunshine in Livingston for this game with temperatures in the mid 60s.

CITADEL AT SAMFORD (2 p.m. kickoff at Seibert Stadium): A beautiful day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 60s during the first half, dropping into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Kyle Field): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 70 degrees, falling into the 60s during the second half.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): A great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s during the first half, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

LSU AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966: An early-season snowfall, which started on Nov. 2, whitened the ground from Alabama to Michigan. Mobile had its earliest snowflakes on record. Louisville, Kentucky, measured 13.1 inches; Nashville reported 7.2 inches, and Huntsville had 4 inches of snow.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: Dense fog in the early morning resulted in a 100-vehicle pile-up just north of Fowler, California, on I-99. Two people were killed and 41 others were injured. The thick seasonal fog is known as “Tule fog” and typically occurs in central California in late fall and winter.

