Can’t Miss Alabama piles on the fun with a bounty of autumn festivals plus veterans events

This weekend brings a good mix of entertainment for all ages.

Moss Rock Festival

Fall colors and cool weather are perfect for the 16th annual Moss Rock Festival (MRF) at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Nov. 6-7. Get ideas from the nature-themed festival with more than 100 artists, makers, designers and special exhibitions. This year’s featured artists are Yvonne Miller and Stefan Hochhuber. Festivities include live performances, smart living market, sweetery vendors and WonderKid Studios. The 10th annual Beer Garden will promote the artistry of craft brewers and the growing community of brewing enthusiasts in Alabama. Tickets to the Beer Garden include a souvenir tasting glass and craft beer tasting. MRF has partnered with Pursell Farms resort for special giveaways. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the complete list of events, visit mossrockfestival.com. Precautions are being taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; click here and scroll down for the full statement. Purchase tickets for MRF here. Purchase tickets for the Beer Garden here. Stay up to date on Facebook.

Alabama Pecan Festival

Have a great weekend of fun at the Alabama Pecan Festival, Nov. 5-7. The festival in Mobile includes live entertainment, a craft and vendor show, carnival games, antique car show, pecan pies and treats. Proceeds will help address agriculture needs and support senior citizen centers in the area. There is no admission charge for the event at Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Road in Mobile. Parking is free. Follow the festival on Facebook.

Red Mountain Theatre Holiday Spectacular

Tickets are on sale for the Red Mountain Theatre (RMT) annual Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 3-19 in Birmingham. Make the season merry and bright with your favorite holiday tunes. RMT Youth Ensemble students will perform alongside local talent to warm your heart and set the stage for a magical holiday season. Before you go, read the COVID-19 safety protocols. RMT is at 301 19th St. N.

National Peanut Festival

Come to Dothan for the National Peanut Festival Nov. 5-14 to honor peanut farmers and celebrate the harvest season. The festival features the Torres Family Circus, clowns, a magic show, midway rides, racing pigs, a sea lion splash show and animal livestock exhibits. Live entertainment includes performances by Randy Houser, Gabby Barrett and Parmalee. See festival hours, directions, ticket information and frequently asked questions at nationalpeanutfestival.com.

Fairhope Veterans Day Parade

The city of Fairhope will pay homage to the nation’s veterans through an annual Veterans Day parade and Sunset Prayer Service. The parade will be Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will begin and end at the Fairhope Civic Center. The parade provides the public with the opportunity to salute and honor our local veteran community. Leading the parade will be Fairhope’s 2021 Veteran of the Year. The celebration will continue on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 4:45 p.m. in Henry George Park. A sunset prayer service will be held at Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy, the City’s veteran’s memorial. A local pastor will lead the prayer service and taps will be performed following the prayer.

StepStones Dedication at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park

Veterans will be celebrated with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. John O’Malley, a nationally recognized author and historian, will be the guest speaker. O’Malley is a Marine, Vietnam War veteran and founder of the Krulak Marine Alliance of Alabama. The celebration will include a reenactment of the planting of the flag on Iwo Jima and a performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.” StepStones recently purchased for the event will be installed and dedicated at the park during the ceremony honoring those whose names are on the engraved bricks. StepStones are permanently installed at the park to honor any veteran, living or deceased, and are dedicated twice a year. (Memorial Day StepStones must be purchased by May 22, 2022). Prior to the event, guests can view the Regiment of Columns, where they will see stories, letters, artwork and inscriptions about Alabama veterans and the state’s 24 Medal of Honor recipients. Next to the columns is the Hall of Honor, where guests can see the names of the 11,000 Alabamians who lost their lives in the service of our nation. Free shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the park and seating is provided at the event. The park is located at 100 Old Overton Access Road, at Exit 23 on Interstate Highway 459.

An evening with U.S. Navy veteran Elaine Luria

In honor of Veterans Day, join Navy veteran and U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria for a virtual event hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Birmingham Jewish Federation. The Birmingham native represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and is on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs and the House Committee on Homeland Security. Of all the members in the House Democratic Caucus, she served the longest on active duty, having completed 20 years with the U.S. Navy. The event is Monday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Follow the Jewish Community Relations Council on Facebook. Register for the Zoom link here.

Vestavia Hills Salute to Veterans

Mayor Ashley Curry and the city of Vestavia Hills will present a Veterans Day celebration Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration includes patriotic music and a presentation by Brian Hastings, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. The event is at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave.

National Veterans Small Business Week

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrates, connects and empowers aspiring and current service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouse entrepreneurs during National Veterans Small Business Week. Through Friday, Nov. 5, SBA and its extensive partner network celebrate the strength and resilience of the community by hosting events across the country and sharing information about the resources available to veteran entrepreneurs. Discover transition assistance resources like Boots to Business or connect with your local Veterans Business Outreach Center to develop a business plan, receive marketing tips and access government contracting opportunities. To see what’s happening across the country, view the list of virtual National Veterans Small Business Week events. Register for a free webinar and learn how you can start, grow or expand your veteran-owned small business. Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook and use the hashtag #VetBiz.

Christmas Village Festival

The longtime traditional family shopping event is underway through Nov. 7 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Select from a vast array of arts, crafts and gifts Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, follow on Facebook or visit the website.