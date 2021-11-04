James Spann: Clearing in Alabama tonight, Friday; no rain through early next week

THIS AFTERNOON: While most of Alabama is cloudy and cold for early November, the sky has cleared over the northwest corner of the state, around Florence and Muscle Shoals. Temperatures are only in the 45- to 55-degree range; the average high for Birmingham on Nov. 4 is 69.

Lingering clouds Friday morning will give way to a partly sunny sky by afternoon; the high will be between 61 and 65 degrees Saturday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for sunny, pleasant days and fair, cold nights. The high will be in the mid 60s Saturday, followed by upper 60s Sunday. Mornings will be cold, with lows between 37 and 43 degrees. Colder spots across north and central Alabama could see some scattered frost both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will stay dry Monday through Wednesday with a high in the low 70s each day. A cold front could bring a shower by Thursday, but a more meaningful system brings rain and storms by Friday or Friday night, followed by colder air.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Wanda has winds of 45 mph in the North Atlantic; it becomes post-tropical in a few days and will remain far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

For the college games Saturday:

LOUISIANA TECH AT UAB (11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

TRINITY AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (noon kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): It will be a sunny day in Birmingham with temperatures between 61 and 65 degrees during the game.

NORTH ALABAMA AT MONMOUTH (noon CT kickoff at Long Branch, New Jersey): The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 53 and 56 degrees.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (1 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): It will be a sunny day with temperatures mostly in the low 60s during the game.

WEST FLORIDA AT WEST ALABAMA (1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): Lots of sunshine in Livingston for this game with temperatures in the mid 60s.

CITADEL AT SAMFORD (2 p.m. kickoff at Seibert Stadium): A beautiful day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 60s during the first half, dropping into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Kyle Field): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 70 degrees, falling into the 60s during the second half.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): A great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s during the first half, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

LSU AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1935: A Category 2 storm called the Yankee Hurricane affected the Bahamas and South Florida. The storm remains the only tropical cyclone to hit Miami from the northeast in November.

ON THIS DATE IN 1985: Heavy rains from the remnants of tropical storm Juan dropped 10 to 19 inches of rain on West Virginia and surrounding states, causing 62 deaths. A maximum rainfall amount of 19.77 inches was recorded near Montebello in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. The flood in West Virginia was considered the worst in the state’s history.

