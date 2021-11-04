James Spann: Rain ends in Alabama this morning; clouds linger

RADAR CHECK: We have a large area of light rain across much of central Alabama early this morning, but it will end over the next couple of hours. Clouds will linger, and the high today will be in the mid 50s, about 10-15 degrees below average for early November in Alabama. Clearing begins late tonight over the northwest corner of the state and parts of the Tennessee Valley, and that could result in some spots there seeing lows in the mid 30s early Friday with frost. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows between 40 and 44 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The sky will clear statewide during the day Friday; temperatures reach the mid 60s by afternoon. For the weekend, look for sunny, pleasant days and fair, cold nights. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday, followed by upper 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be mostly between 38 and 43 degrees, with some frost possible for colder spots over the northern half of the state.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry Monday through Thursday with highs in the low 70s in most places. Rain returns on Friday, Nov. 12, followed by a shot of colder air for the following weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Wanda, with sustained winds of 50 mph, remains far from land in the North Atlantic; it becomes post-tropical this weekend. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

For the college games Saturday:

LOUISIANA TECH AT UAB (11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

TRINITY AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (noon kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): It will be a sunny day in Birmingham with temperatures between 61 and 65 degrees during the game.

NORTH ALABAMA AT MONMOUTH (noon CT kickoff at Long Branch, New Jersey): The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 53 and 56 degrees.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (1 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): It will be a sunny day with temperatures mostly in the low 60s during the game.

WEST FLORIDA AT WEST ALABAMA (1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): Lots of sunshine in Livingston for this game with temperatures in the mid 60s.

CITADEL AT SAMFORD (2 p.m. kickoff at Seibert Stadium): A beautiful day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 60s during the first half, dropping into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Kyle Field): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 70 degrees, falling into the 60s during the second half.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): A great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s during the first half, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

LSU AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1935: A Category 2 storm called the Yankee Hurricane affected the Bahamas and South Florida. The storm remains the only tropical cyclone to hit Miami from the northeast in November.

ON THIS DATE IN 1985: Heavy rains from the remnants of tropical storm Juan dropped 10 to 19 inches of rain on West Virginia and surrounding states, causing 62 deaths. A maximum rainfall amount of 19.77 inches was recorded near Montebello in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. The flood in West Virginia was considered the worst in the state’s history.

