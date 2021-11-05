James Spann: Dry weekend for Alabama, with cold mornings

DRY DAYS AHEAD: The sky has become partly sunny across much of Alabama this afternoon as a storm system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico moves eastward. Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s, still well below average for early November in Alabama. Tonight will be mostly fair and cold, with lows between 36 and 44 degrees. Some frost is likely for colder spots early Saturday morning.

Look for sunshine in full supply Saturday and Sunday with highs between 64 and 68 degrees. Sunday morning will be cold again, with lows in the mid to upper 30s for colder spots with scattered frost.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front will bring rain and possibly a few thunderstorms by Thursday and Thursday night, followed by cold air Friday and over the following weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Wanda continues to hang around the North Atlantic, far from land, with winds of 50 mph. It becomes post-tropical early next week. A storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is not tropical in nature, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

For the college games Saturday:

LOUISIANA TECH AT UAB (11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 57 at kickoff into the low 60s during the second half.

TRINITY AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (noon kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): It will be a sunny day in Birmingham with temperatures between 60 and 64 degrees during the game.

NORTH ALABAMA AT MONMOUTH (noon CT kickoff at Long Branch, New Jersey): The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 53 and 56 degrees.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (1 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): It will be a sunny day with temperatures mostly in the low 60s during the game.

WEST FLORIDA AT WEST ALABAMA (1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): Lots of sunshine in Livingston for this game with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

CITADEL AT SAMFORD (2 p.m. kickoff at Seibert Stadium): A beautiful day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 60s during the first half, dropping into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Kyle Field): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 70 degrees, falling into the 60s during the second half.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): A great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s during the first half, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

LSU AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s during the first half, reaching the 40s during the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Philippines when Tropical Storm Thelma produced massive flooding. The storm was the second major disaster of the year as Mount Pinatubo had violently erupted on June 12.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: Three short-lived tornadoes touched down across the Tennessee Valley of Alabama in Colbert, Lauderdale and Jackson counties.

