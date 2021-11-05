Power Moves: Don Killingsworth went from student to president at Jacksonville State University

Don Killingsworth, president of Jacksonville State University, has spent most of his career working to create positive change and improve the lives of everyone at JSU. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)

When Don Killingsworth arrived on Jacksonville State University’s (JSU) campus as a freshman in 1994, the idea of being Student Government Association president seemed far-fetched, let alone being a future president of the university. Yet, Killingsworth accomplished both, as well as meeting his future wife, Kristi, raising his family and moving the university to a progressive place.

Killingsworth has spent most of his career working for positive change and to improve lives at JSU.

“I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from the leaders, community partners and neighbors who keep our area running smoothly,” Killingsworth said when describing his passion for the university and the city of Jacksonville. “I have always felt that being part of a community means you must be willing to serve that community.”

Located in the Appalachian foothills roughly midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, Jacksonville State University has become a focal point in northeast Alabama. What began as a state teachers college in 1883 has turned into a top regional university with about 100 academic programs and concentrations.

Since Killingsworth became president, his vision has changed the course of the university. With JSU situated in a rural part of Alabama with a high poverty rate, many students enrolled in the university are first-generation, and most receive financial aid to attend.

“When you consider the average Alabama college graduate will earn a million dollars more over the course of their career if they earn a degree, our students have the ability to not only change the trajectory of their own lives but also contribute to the prosperity of their families and communities,” Killingsworth said.

He has challenged JSU faculty and staff to make it a priority to eliminate barriers to college and ensure student success.

Killingsworth wants to ensure that students of all backgrounds and from around the world have access to a formal education in a safe and supportive environment.

“At JSU, our students meet classmates and faculty from all over the world and learn how to respectfully work and coexist with those different from themselves,” he said.

This coincides with JSU’s diversity and cultural inclusion efforts and programs. “Studies show that diverse and inclusive companies outperform their competitors. Talent comes from anywhere, and communities, companies and organizations that have embraced that concept are thriving. JSU wants to be among them,” Killingsworth said.

JSU’s International House Program began in 1946 with a focus on languages around the world. Today, it is one of the university’s top programs and home to 20 American students and 20 international students.

Killingsworth is proud of the positive changes at JSU and to see his alma mater recognized for initiatives and advances. In a recent U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings named JSU one of the top universities in the South.

However, Killingsworth said he is most proud of JSU being named a Top Performer on Social Mobility, which measures the percentage of economically disadvantaged students able to enroll in college.

Helping disadvantaged students succeed is JSU’s mission, he said. “So, ranking among the Top 100 colleges and universities in the South for social mobility affirms that we are on the right track.”

When looking toward the future of the university and the state, Killingsworth recognizes the value JSU students add to Alabama’s prosperity and how their success and well-being are ultimately what can make the state thrive.

“JSU is committed to providing Alabama an educated, skilled workforce that meets the needs of our state,” Killingsworth said. “For example, we established a B.S. in respiratory therapy at the request of the local health care community. It is the only bachelor’s program in respiratory therapy in the state and has gained widespread support throughout Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.”

He emphasized the need to work with entities across Alabama to provide opportunities for students. By recognizing the value of community partnerships, the university can achieve its mission and JSU will grow, Killingsworth said.

“Our Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement supplements the education and training of police officers around the state while providing our criminal justice faculty and students the opportunity to stay current while networking with peers across the state,” Killingsworth said, noting that the Alabama attorney general’s office is a key partner. “Examples like this exist in every area of campus.”

Terry Smiley, center, vice president for the Eastern Division of Alabama Power, presents Jacksonville State University President Don Killignsworth and Provost Christie Shelton with a check. (Matt Reynolds) JSU President Don Killingsworth and his wife, Kristi, are raising their family on campus: Jack, age 3, and Collins, age 5, and family dog, Oliver. (Matt Reynolds)

Looking back on his career and time at JSU, Killingsworth can see how much the university has advanced and improved the lives of many students. The most valuable lesson in his career boils down to one skill: listening.

“In an age when people have more opportunities than ever to address an audience, it seems that listening is at an all-time low. People are desperate to be heard. I simply try to listen. It’s amazing what you’ll learn.”

Power Moves, an ongoing series by Alabama NewsCenter, celebrates the contributions of multicultural leaders in Alabama.