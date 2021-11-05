Tombigbee Communications wins fiber optics award for partnership with Alabama Power

Steve Foshee, president and CEO of Tombigbee Electric Cooperative, speaks at the announcement of a partnership between Alabama Power and Tombigbee Communications to deploy rural broadband and high-speed fiber internet service in Fayette County. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) has awarded its Dr. Charles Kao Award to Alabama’s Tombigbee Communications.

The annual award recognizes individuals, organizations and companies that leverage innovation to connect communities with fiber optic technology. The FBA selected Tombigbee as this year’s winner for accomplishments in bringing fiber broadband to unserved regions in northwest Alabama.

Each year, the FBA presents the Dr. Charles Kao Award in conjunction with Gimme Fiber Day – an international celebration on Nov. 4 recognizing the inventor of fiber optics.

Tombigbee Communications was announced as FBA’s 2021 award winner during a Twitter chat FBA hosted on Gimme Fiber Day.

Steve Foshee, CEO at Tombigbee Communications, leads a powerful initiative to deliver broadband to rural Alabama, enabling communities to grow and prosper. As the state’s first broadband partnership between an investor-owned utility and an electric cooperative, Tombigbee Communications teamed with Alabama Power to use existing infrastructure to offer high-speed broadband services. Tombigbee Communications will lease available capacity on fiber infrastructure, used by Alabama Power on its electric grid for reliable and resilient service, as additional support for its backbone network to reach and connect its customers.

“Steve Foshee is a pioneer in rural electric coop broadband. Under his leadership, Tombigbee is building a fiber broadband network to every home and business that desires to have it in the six counties they serve,” said Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the FBA. “Congratulations to Steve and Tombigbee Communications on the positive impact that they are making in rural America. It is commitment like theirs that enable the delivery of unlimited capacity that will unleash limitless possibilities for communities everywhere.”