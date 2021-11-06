Scott Martin: Dry weather for Alabama through midweek

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties until 9 a.m.

After the fog mixes out, skies will be mostly clear today. Temperatures will remain rather cool, reaching only the lower to mid-60s. Don’t forget to set those clocks back one hour tonight before heading to bed. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the work week will feature brilliant weather across Alabama. Skies will be sunny Monday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday will be just a tad warmer, with sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid-70s. Again Wednesday, skies will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

A cold front will work its way toward Alabama Thursday, but the rain looks to hold off entering northwestern Alabama until evening, progressing to the I-59 corridor by midnight. There may be a rumble of thunder or two, but strong to severe storms are not expected as there is simply no instability. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

The front continues to push through the state Friday morning but will be weakening. By the afternoon much of the shower activity will have diminished, with only extreme south Alabama getting rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 70s from northwest to southeast.

TROPICS: At 4 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Wanda was around 620 miles west of the Azores and moving south near 5 mph. A sharp turn toward the northeast is forecast by this afternoon, followed by an acceleration toward the northeast tonight, with that motion continuing Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. A little change in strength is expected during the next couple of days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Severe thunderstorms produced a deadly tornado near Evansville, Indiana, during the early morning. There were 23 fatalities, with 19 occurring in the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park just southeast of the city. It was Indiana’s deadliest tornado since the Super Outbreak on April 3, 1974.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.