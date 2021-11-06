UAB ranked among top 10% of universities in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report

UAB’s research and reputation land it among the top institutions in the world. (Steve Wood / UAB)

Based on global and regional reputation alongside academic research performance, U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the top 10% of higher-education institutions globally.

“These impressive rankings – based on defined metrics such as number of citations, publications and international collaboration – speak to UAB’s continued global competitiveness in research and innovation,” said UAB President Ray Watts. “Our standing among the top 10% of universities worldwide is a testament to the talent and dedication of our faculty, staff and student investigators, who have achieved yet another record year of research awards and further built upon our international reputation for excellence.”

UAB ranked as the top institution in Alabama and No. 147 out of 1,750 institutions ranked from more than 90 countries. UAB placed No. 56 for schools in the United States.

In addition, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Global Universities listing used a separate methodology to publish the top global universities in 43 subject areas. The subject-specific rankings included 17 programs from UAB based on academic research performance. Subjects that increased or gained new rankings include:

Infectious diseases at No. 29, up from No. 37.

Immunology at No. 53, up from No. 66.

Oncology at No. 63, up from No. 66.

Cell biology at No. 111, up from No. 121.

Neuroscience and behavior at No. 116, up from No. 123.

Radiology, nuclear medicine and medical imaging at No. 116, up from No. 129.

Pharmacology and toxicology at No. 214, a new ranking.

Psychiatry/psychology at No. 262, a new ranking.

Other subjects ranked include surgery; clinical medicine; cardiac and cardiovascular systems; endocrinology and metabolism; public, environmental and occupational health; microbiology; molecular biology and genetics; biology and biochemistry; and social sciences and public health.

The Best Global Universities rankings focus on schools’ academic research and reputation, not on specific undergraduate or graduate programs, and use data and metrics provided by Clarivate, rather than gathered directly from the institutions by U.S. News. The 2022 edition includes 2,005 schools from more than 90 countries. Ultimately, 1,750 schools were ranked (versus 1,499 ranked last year). Half of the overall ranking is based on citations, another fourth uses research reputation split into global and regional categories, and the remaining fourth is generated from international collaborations, publications, books and conferences.

This story originally appeared on the UAB News website.