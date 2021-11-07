University of Alabama initiative to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in real estate

Career Opportunities in Real Estate (CORE) is accepting applications for its 2022 cohorts. (contributed)

A new effort launched by a University of Alabama real estate research, education and outreach center seeks to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry.

The Career Opportunities in Real Estate initiative (CORE) by the Alabama Center for Real Estate aims to make the industry more accessible to students and young professionals in underrepresented groups.

“We know the need is great, as is the opportunity, and CORE and efforts like it present a momentous and historic effort to diversify the real estate industry,” said James King, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion, and professor of management in the Culverhouse College of Business.

CORE offers an online credentialing program of eight modules featuring live and self-paced real estate career content, as well as professional development resources, soft skills training and access to life coaching.

Currently, 81 students from 37 schools, including seven historically Black colleges and universities, are enrolled in the initial pilot cohort.

The next three CORE cohorts begin Feb. 7, June 6 and Sept. 26 in 2022. Applications are being accepted.

Enrollment in the program is free for accepted students due to contributions from the Alabama Power Foundation, the Commercial Real Estate Women Network, the Institute of Real Estate Management Foundation, the National Multifamily Housing Council and Graham & Company.

“It has been a lifelong mission to help elevate young people and maximize their potential in the field of real estate,” said Grayson Glaze, executive director of the Alabama Center for Real Estate. “The center deeply appreciated our founding partners for their leadership in the industry. Together, as an amazing team, we are laser-focused on launching this industrywide, game-changing workforce initiative to bring awareness and job opportunities to the next generation of real estate professionals.”

Visit the CORE website to learn more about the program and to apply.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.