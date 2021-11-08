The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-Minute Drill: Alabama survives LSU, Auburn takes loss at College Station
The Alabama Crimson Tide had trouble moving the ball against LSU but managed to escape with a win. Auburn was not as fortunate against Texas A&M. Both teams have challenges as the showdown in the Iron Bowl approaches. That and more is part of the look at college football with The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-Minute Drill.
