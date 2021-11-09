James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Wednesday; showers return Thursday

ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL DAY AHEAD: A very dry air mass covers Alabama this morning and, like Monday, we expect a nice warm-up today with a good supply of sunshine. We project a high between 71 and 76 degrees this afternoon for most communities; the average high for Birmingham on Nov. 9 is 67.

Clouds will increase late Wednesday night, and we will bring back the chance of showers Thursday as a cold front approaches. There could be a rumble of thunder, but no severe storms are expected and rain amounts should be one-half inch or less. Most of the rain will come from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, and the high will be at or just over 70 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be breezy and cooler; the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny with a high between 60 and 65 degrees. Any lingering showers Friday will be over far south Alabama. Saturday will be sunny and colder. After a low between 32 and 35 early Saturday morning, the high will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will be cool and dry with a high in the upper 50s and low 60s; a clipper-type system will bring scattered clouds by afternoon, but for now it looks too dry for any rain.

NEXT WEEK: Most of the week looks cool and dry; highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday, followed by 60s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will bring a chance of showers Friday. There’s still no sign of any severe thunderstorm threat for Alabama for the next 10 days.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the week. The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals for the year so far and the departure from average:

Mobile — 77.51 inches (19.21 inches above average)

Birmingham — 63.63 (15.05 above average)

Tuscaloosa — 61.94 (16.86 above average)

Huntsville — 57.99 (12.81 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 56.3 (10.76 above average)

Dothan — 56.16 (10.09 above average)

Montgomery — 50.27 (7.04 above average)

Anniston — 41.86 (2.27 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1864: On Election Night, a violent tornado struck a ferry on the Mississippi River near Chester, Illinois, blowing away all but the hull. The boiler and engines were found up the bluff. Half of Chester was destroyed, and 20 died during the storm.

ON THIS DATE IN 1926: An estimated F3 to F4 tornado tore through La Plata, Maryland, killing 14 people at a small school. This storm caused 17 deaths and injured 65 others.

