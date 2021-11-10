James Spann: Showers return to Alabama Thursday, colder air for the weekend

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ONE MORE DRY DAY: Temperatures will warm into the 70s again today with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but clouds will increase across Alabama in advance of a cold front. That front will bring occasional showers to the state Thursday, and possibly a thunderstorm in spots. There’s no risk of severe storms, and rain amounts will be generally around a quarter-inch for most communities. The rain will end Thursday night as the front pushes southward.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will feature a good supply of sunshine for most of Alabama. Any showers will be confined to the Gulf Coast. The day will be cooler, with a high in the low to mid 60s. Colder air arrives for the weekend as highs drop into the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be well down in the 30s, and many places will see a freeze early Sunday morning with lows between 27 and 34 degrees. Dry air means sunny days and clear nights.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks generally dry with cool days and chilly nights; a few showers could show by Friday, Nov. 19 as a cold front approaches, but amounts look to be light. Highs will be mostly in the 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. There’s still no sign of any severe weather through the next 10 days.

TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms have decreased near the center of a hurricane-force non-tropical low pressure system a little more than 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. While a large area of shower activity associated with a frontal boundary persists to the northeast of the low’s center, the system has not yet acquired sufficient characteristics to be classified as a subtropical cyclone. Some additional development is still possible during the next day or two while upper-level winds become a little more favorable, and a subtropical storm could form during this time. Thereafter, the system is forecast to move over colder water and be absorbed by a larger non-tropical low.

Most of the Atlantic basin remains very quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures mostly in the 40s.

For the college games Saturday:

NEW MEXICO STATE AT ALABAMA (11 a.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with temperatures rising from near 49 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the second half.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT AUBURN (11 a.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from 50 degrees at kickoff to near 56 by the final whistle.

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE AT WEST ALABAMA (1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s during the game.

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN AT MILLSAPS COLLEGE (1 p.m. kickoff at Jackson, Mississippi): A sunny day for the game with temperatures in the 50s.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT APPALACHIAN STATE (1:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Boone, North Carolina): Cold, dry weather. Despite a sunny sky, temperatures will be only in the low to mid 40s.

KENNESAW STATE AT NORTH ALABAMA (2 p.m. kickoff at Tom Braly Stadium): With a clear sky temperatures will drop from near 52 at kickoff into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

UAB AT MARSHALL (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Huntington, West Virginia): The weather will be dry and cold; a clear sky with temperatures in the 40s.

LOUISIANA AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The day will be cool and dry. With a clear sky, temperatures will fall from 58 degrees at kickoff to near 50 by the fourth quarter.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT LAMAR (4 p.m. CT kickoff at Beaumont, Texas): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: The SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank 17 miles northwest of Whitefish Point, at the northeastern tip of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Lake Superior. While the sinking cause is unknown, strong winds and high waves likely played a significant role. The crew of 29 members was lost.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: The second-largest November tornado outbreak on record over the eastern United States occurred during the Veterans Day weekend of Nov. 9-11. Seventy-six tornadoes were reported in 17 states. Almost one out of every six was a killer, resulting in 36 fatalities. In Alabama, 10 touched down, including two parallel long-track F3 tornadoes. One of them hit Carbon Hill, and four were killed along the path. Another death came from an F2 tornado in Cherokee County. In the Birmingham metro, an F2 touched down at Bessemer.

