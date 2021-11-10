Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Noteworthy AI

Noteworthy AI uses computer vision AI to automatically identify equipment defects to help utilities mitigate the risks from extreme weather events. “Our solution helps utilities inspect more distribution assets faster and at a lower cost than current methods,” CEO Chris Ricciuti says. (contributed)

As utilities work to meet increased demand and ensure the grid is resilient, reliable and safe in light of extreme weather events, Chris Ricciuti is finding a solution. Through Noteworthy AI, Ricciuti is producing real-time inspection and inventory for distribution assets. Noteworthy AI’s solution helps utilities inspect more distribution assets faster and at a lower cost than current methods.

Today, Alabama NewsCenter talks with Ricciuti, founder and CEO of Noteworthy AI.

Company name

Noteworthy AI

Company hometown

Stamford, Connecticut

Leadership team

Chris Ricciuti, founder and CEO

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Chris Ricciuti: Our mission is to help electric utilities mitigate the risks associated with extreme weather events. Noteworthy AI supplements existing fleet vehicles with proprietary computer vision AI to automatically identify equipment defects, inventory components and more.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Ricciuti: Demand for electricity continues to increase, but so do threats that could impact grid reliability, resilience and safety. We contribute innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, that help ensure that the grid remains energized.

Noteworthy AI brings high technology to utilities’ battle with extreme weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Ricciuti: The accelerator’s focus is directly aligned with our interests, and its team has an excellent reputation in the energy space.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Ricciuti: We currently are solving real-world pain points for electric utilities.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Ricciuti: Through this accelerator, we hope to gain more industry- and utility-specific knowledge, access to capital and, most importantly, the community of great people.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Ricciuti: Love it. It’s clear that there’s an “air of innovation” that’s palpable, the community is young and vibrant and the local government is pro-business. The food’s not too shabby, either.

