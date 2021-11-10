Why Dauphin Island is the perfect weekend getaway

If you’ve never been to Dauphin Island before, you’re in for a treat. If you have been, you can probably close your eyes and imagine it as it is right now – because things don’t change much on this beautiful barrier island.

The island itself is accessible by a three-mile-long bridge from the mainland of Mobile County. The bridge, which soars to 83 feet above the water at one point, separates the Mississippi Sound on the west from Mobile Bay on the east, offering a bird’s-eye view of the length of the island.

The bridge deposits you into a small, friendly town that has no traffic lights, fast-food restaurants or high-rise condo towers. At the three-way stop, you can turn left, and you’re at the East End, where you’ll find the Alabama Aquarium (formerly known as the Estuarium), Dauphin Island Sea Lab, the ferry landing, the campground, the Audubon Bird Sanctuary and historic Fort Gaines – all places worth visiting.

Turn right, and you’ll soon come to a stretch of beach houses on both sides of Bienville Boulevard, some facing the Gulf of Mexico and some facing the Mississippi Sound. At the very end of the road is the public West End Beach. Note that the island sustained damage from Hurricane Ida, with several feet of sand deposited on the roadway on the West End.

Whether you rent a cottage nestled in the pine trees on the East End or a beach house on the West End, or even a condo, motel room or site at the shady campground, you can find a place to accommodate a group of any size.

There’s probably more to do here than you could experience in a weekend, but that will give you reasons to come back. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with hitting the beach every day from dawn to dusk (then returning to stargaze). Whatever you want to do, you can do it here. Even if it’s absolutely nothing.

Here are a few ways you can make your weekend getaway even more memorable.

Beach it

The beach at Dauphin Island is famously uncrowded, allowing plenty of peace and quiet as you enjoy the beauty that surrounds you. Need lounge chairs and an umbrella? There are companies that will deliver and set those up, anywhere you want. Find the perfect spot in the soft, white sand and enjoy the sounds of the waves breaking until all your cares are washed away. Maybe you’ll occasionally wander down the beach looking for seashells, which are usually abundant all over the island. Maybe dip a toe (or more) into the water.

Never miss a sunset

They don’t call Dauphin Island the “sunset capital of Alabama” for nothing. You won’t believe your eyes when you witness one of the colorful sunsets at the end of a day. The West End beach is the most popular place to watch the sun go down.

Explore Fort Gaines

Bring your camera and wear comfortable shoes when you visit historic Fort Gaines on the eastern edge of the island. For 150 years, the brick fortress has guarded the entrance to Mobile Bay, where Admiral David Farragut shouted, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” during the Civil War. Don’t miss the cannon-firing and blacksmith demonstrations.

Watch for birds

Got binoculars? Bring them with you so you can take part in a favorite pastime on the island: birdwatching. In fact, Dauphin Island is known for being one of the best places in the country for viewing birds.

Ride a bike

The terrain is perfectly flat, and thanks to an island-long bike path on the south side of Bienville Avenue, you can ride all over the island if you feel up to it. (Note that the bike paths on the West End might still be covered in sand from Hurricane Ida.)

Avoid traffic jams

The Mobile Bay Ferry transports your vehicle four miles across Mobile Bay in about 45 minutes. You’ll end up at the end of Fort Morgan Road in Gulf Shores. But honestly, why would you ever want to leave?

This story was sponsored by the Dauphin Island Chamber of Commerce.

