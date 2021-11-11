Can’t Miss Alabama features classic performances, exhibits and more

Must-do events for a spectacular weekend.

Faces of Vietnam

The “Faces of Vietnam” exhibit is underway through February at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur. Curated by attorney Stephen Humphreys from his travels throughout Vietnam, most of the collection is from the post Đổi Mới (Reform) era of the 1990s. Through the exhibit, Humphreys strives to answer the question: “What is the real Vietnam, and what is the face it shows the world?” The exhibit will include works from leading contemporary Vietnamese artists of the post-reform period in traditional and contemporary media, including oil paintings, lacquer and woodblock prints. Take part in a reception and gallery talk with Humphreys on Tuesday, Nov.16 at 5 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts. See the exhibit Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The showing will close for winter break from Dec. 13-Jan. 3.

MFA Dance Concert

The MFA Dance Concert is Nov.17-19 in the Dance Theatre on the University of Alabama campus. The concert is a medium for graduate students to exhibit and develop research for their Capstone projects, while providing an opportunity to showcase their choreographic voices. The dance revolves around each choreographer’s life experiences while challenging audiences to view each piece through a lens that may be unfamiliar to their own experiences. While patrons should focus on the technique and artistry, they are asked to keep an open mind and look beyond the physicality of each piece. Get tickets at the Rowand-Johnson Hall ticket office, by phone at 205-348-3400 or online. More information about the MFA Dance Concert and other shows during the current season of the UA Theatre and Dance Department can be found at theatre.ua.edu. For details, email Emilia Stuart or Hannah Hall.

‘Galaxy of Lights’ in Huntsville

See the “Galaxy of Lights” in the Huntsville Botanical Gardens through Saturday, Jan. 1. With walking and driving experiences, “Galaxy of Lights” offers guests of all ages the chance to share in the beloved tradition and make memories together. Walking Nights include a dazzling blend of familiar features and new surprises with a special path through the gardens. The experience is more immersive than ever while maintaining the holiday magic. “Galaxy of Lights” will close on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Proceeds support the garden’s mission activities. Tickets for Driving Nights can be bought in advance for any date or upon arrival. For frequently asked questions about Galaxy tickets, please email info@hsvbg.org. Huntsville Botanical Gardens is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston

From Las Vegas to Birmingham, “The Sinatra Experience” is a tribute starring Dave Halston. Enjoy an evening of music, fun and a zesty lineup of Frank Sinatra’s most popular songs at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham Friday, Nov. 12. Performing to the original music, Halston delivers the Sinatra sound and swagger with a swanky Vegas vibe. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Legends in Concert

The all-new “Classic Christmas,” Nov. 17-Jan. 2 at OWA in Foley, will pay tribute to music royalty Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. The opening number begins with the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells.” For the big finale, the Legends band will bring musical memories to life with a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” (“Carol of the Bells”). The entire cast will join in to perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Elisa Furr, currently featured on the E! television show “Clash Of The Cover Bands,” will present the powerhouse vocals of Celine Dion, while Broadway performer Nathaniel Cullors will pay homage to the young Michael Jackson, singing favorite Jackson 5 hits. No superstar says Christmas more than Karen Carpenter, and no one does it better than Sally Olson, making her debut at OWA. Elvis is back in the building, as Leo Days will have a “Blue Christmas” without you this holiday season. Learn more at visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com.

Red Mountain Theatre Holiday Spectacular

Tickets are on sale for the Red Mountain Theatre (RMT) annual Holiday Spectacular. Make the season merry and bright with all of your favorite holiday tunes. RMT Youth Ensemble students will perform alongside Birmingham talent Dec. 3-19 to warm your heart and set the stage for a magical holiday season. Before attending, read the COVID-19 safety protocols. RMT is at 1600 3rd Ave. S in Birmingham.

Alabama Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Tickets are on sale for “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Alabama Ballet is one of only eight companies in the world licensed by the Balanchine Trust to perform the holiday masterpiece. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. To guarantee your ticket is honored, purchase through Ticketmaster or in person at a Ticketmaster outlet or the Alabama Ballet office.