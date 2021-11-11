Football preview: Auburn faces Mississippi State, Alabama welcomes New Mexico State, UAB visits Marshall
Who was that who beat LSU last Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium?
It didn’t resemble Alabama, coach Nick Saban said, but it was his Crimson Tide.
“There were obviously a lot of things we need to fix,” Saban said. “It didn’t look like an Alabama team out there in some phases of our team.”
The Tide struggled to run. It didn’t provide pass protection. It didn’t protect on third-down passes.
“We’re all responsible for that,” Saban said. “It starts with me. We need to get those things fixed. Every coach, every player – including myself – needs to put our players in a position where they have confidence that if they do their job, things are going to work and we’re going to have a chance to be successful.”
The next chance to succeed for 8-1 Alabama, still No. 2 in the College Football Playoff committee ranking, is when New Mexico State (1-8) visits at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.
Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words when he talked about Auburn’s showing last week against Texas A&M.
“Offensively, we were just poor in that last one,” he said of the Tigers’ 20-3 loss to the Aggies. Auburn has gone its past six quarters without an offensive touchdown.
“We’ve got to score touchdowns,” Harsin said. “Six quarters and no touchdowns. That’s pretty telling. We need to have better plays. We need to have better play calls. We need to have opportunities to score and create those on the offensive side.”
Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC) visits CFP No. 17 Auburn (6-3, 3-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.
UAB returns to the scene of its 2020 Conference USA Championship when it visits Marshall at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the CBS Sports Network. Each team is 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
“We are going back to the place where we played the championship game last year,” coach Bill Clark said. “I’m sure they haven’t forgotten that. We are going to have our hands full.”
In other action:
Albany State at Miles: For the third time in as many seasons, the Golden Bears are playing for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title. Coach Reginald Ruffin’s 6-4 team had been down to its fifth-string quarterback but will have the original starter this week, and the initial fourth-stringer has returned from COVID-19 to be the backup. The Golden Rams (8-1, 5-0) beat the Golden Bears 31-3 when they met Oct. 2. “In ’18, Albany State beat us in the regular season and we came back in the championship game and won the championship game, the one that counted,” Ruffin said. “This is our sixth SIAC championship appearance, and if we can win it, that’ll be five conference championships in 10 playing seasons. That’s pretty good, but six championship appearances in 10 years is pretty good also.” Kickoff Saturday is at 2 p.m.
Birmingham-Southern at Millsaps: A failed 2-point conversion in the final seconds cost the Panthers (8-1) last week as they fell 28-27 to Trinity (Texas). That loss makes Trinity, No. 16 in the latest D3football.com Top 25, the automatic qualifier for the Division III playoffs, “but we feel strongly about our chances for an at-large bid,” coach Tony Joe White said of his No. 22 squad. Kickoff in Jackson, Miss., against the Majors (2-7) is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Samford at Florida: The Bulldogs are taking a step up as they travel to Gainesville for an 11 a.m. Saturday meeting with the Gators on the SEC Network Plus. Each team is 4-5, but Florida, of course, is an FBS team in the Southeastern Conference. Samford is coming off a 46-45 loss to VMI; Florida’s 40-17 loss at South Carolina prompted the departures of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. This will be the third meeting of the football programs, although the Bulldogs were known as Howard College when they were twice shut out in 1921 and 1922.
Jacksonville State at Lamar: A new era begins for the Gamecocks as the school and coach John Grass agreed to part ways following last week’s 40-25 victory over Abilene Christian. That announcement came on the heels of JSU accepting an invitation to the Conference USA, a move that will take Jacksonville State to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Maxwell Thurmond, a former Gamecock player and 13-year assistant coach, will lead the team the remainder of the season, including Saturday’s 4 p.m. game in Beaumont, Texas. JSU is 4-5, 2-2 in AQ7. Lamar is 2-7, 0-5.
Louisiana at Troy: Coming off last week’s 31-24 victory in the Battle for the Belt with South Alabama, the Trojans (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) celebrate homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1, 6-0).
South Alabama at Appalachian State: The Jaguars visit the leader of the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division at 1:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. The Jags are 5-4, 2-4 in the Sun Belt; the Mountaineers are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the league.
Huntingdon at LaGrange: The beat goes on for the Hawks (7-2 overall, 7-0 in the USA South Athletic Conference), who won their seventh straight last week after losing their first two. They aim to get No. 8 at noon Saturday against the Panthers (2-7, 2-5).
Mississippi College at West Alabama: Then-No. 4 West Florida bombed the Tigers 47-7 last week to close out Gulf South Conference play. The regular season ends at 1 p.m. Saturday with UWA (7-3) facing the Choctaws (3-6).
Kennesaw State at North Alabama: The Lions (2-7, 1-3 Big South Conference) are nearing the end of their final season as a transitional member of Division I’s Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), hosting fifth-ranked Kennesaw State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Braly Stadium. A pre-game program will honor the 14 senior members of the squad. The Owls (8-1, 5-0) are the fourth ranked opponent on UNA’s 2021 schedule.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern: The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) welcome the Tigers (3-6, 2-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State: The Hornets (3-5, 2-4 SWAC) travel to Itta Bena, Mississippi, to take on the Delta Devils (2-7, 1-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Idle: Tuskegee.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Class 7A: Thompson (10-1) was ranked No. 2 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association ranking of the regular season. The two-time defending state champions will be at home in the second round of the playoffs Friday, greeting Oak Mountain (7-4), which lost 48-0 to the Warriors on Oct. 15.
Class 6A: No. 5 Briarwood Christian (10-1) travels to No. 1 Clay-Chalkville (11-0) on Friday.
Class 5A: No. 7 Parker (9-1) hits the road Friday, visiting No. 3 Alexandria (11-0).
Class 4A: No. 1 Madison Academy hosts Priceville on Friday. Each is 10-1.
Class 3A: No. 4 Piedmont (9-2) welcomes No. 7 Lauderdale County (10-1) on Friday.
Class 2A: No. 7 Cleveland (9-2) travels to Midfield (9-1) on Friday.
Class 1A: No. 4 Decatur Heritage plays at Ragland. Each is 9-2.
AISA: No. 2 Escambia Academy visits No. 4 Chambers Academy on Friday. Each is 10-1.