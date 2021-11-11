James Spann: Rain moves out of Alabama this evening; dry, colder weekend ahead

RADAR CHECK: Rain and a few thunderstorms continue to push across Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front. The rain is heavy in spots, but the storms are well below severe limits. Rain will end from west to east over the next few hours as the front moves eastward and dry air returns.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Friday will be sunny with a high in the 60s; then a secondary push of colder air rolls in Friday night. Sunny weather continues over the weekend, but the high will drop into the 50- to 55-degree range Saturday, followed by mid to upper 50s Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s, and many spots will see a freeze early Sunday morning. Colder spots will drop into the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues during the first half of the week with sunny days and fair nights; the high will be in the upper 50s Monday, followed by 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will bring showers back to the state late Thursday and Thursday night.

TROPICS: A large and powerful non-tropical area of low pressure several hundred miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing a broad area of showers, gale- to near-hurricane-force winds, and dangerous seas across portions of the north-central Atlantic. Although the chance for subtropical development continues to decrease as it moves over much cooler waters, this system is forecast to intensify into a hurricane-force extratropical low by tonight. It won’t get a name since it is a cold-core system.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures mostly in the 40s.

For the college games Saturday:

NEW MEXICO STATE AT ALABAMA (11 a.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with temperatures rising from near 48 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the second half.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT AUBURN (11 a.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from 50 degrees at kickoff to near 56 by the final whistle.

SAMFORD AT FLORIDA (11 a.m. CT kickoff at Gainesville, Florida): The sky will be partly sunny and a brief shower is possible during the game, especially during the second half. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE AT WEST ALABAMA (1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s during the game.

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN AT MILLSAPS COLLEGE (1 p.m. kickoff at Jackson, Mississippi): A sunny day for the game with temperatures in the 50s.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT APPALACHIAN STATE (1:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Boone, North Carolina): Cold, dry weather. Despite a sunny sky, temperatures will be only in the low to mid 40s.

KENNESAW STATE AT NORTH ALABAMA (2 p.m. kickoff at Tom Braly Stadium): With a clear sky temperatures will drop from near 52 at kickoff into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

UAB AT MARSHALL (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Huntington, West Virginia): The weather will be dry and cold; a clear sky with temperatures in the 40s.

LOUISIANA AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The day will be cool and dry. With a clear sky, temperatures will fall from 58 degrees at kickoff to near 50 by the fourth quarter.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT LAMAR (4 p.m. CT kickoff at Beaumont, Texas): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 1911: A powerful cold front, known as the Great Blue Norther of 1911, produced some of the most extreme temperature changes to the nation’s midsection. In association with this front some cities set both a record high and a record low in the same day. Temperature plunges that have never been recorded before or since shocked the people who were in the cold blast’s path.

Ahead of the cold front, a warm and moist environment caused a severe weather outbreak with several strong tornadoes reported in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. An estimated F4 tornado occurred from Janesville to Milton, Wisconsin, causing extensive damage to several farms and killing nine people. The residents of Janesville, Wisconsin, reported blizzard conditions with a temperature near zero within an hour of the tornado.

ON THIS DATE IN 1940: An Armistice Day storm raged across the Great Lakes region and the Upper Midwest. A blizzard left 49 dead in Minnesota, and gales on Lake Michigan caused shipwrecks resulting in 59 deaths. Up to 17 inches of snow fell in Iowa, and at Duluth, Minnesota, the barometric pressure reached 28.66 inches. The blizzard claimed a total of 154 lives and killed thousands of cattle in Iowa. Huge snowdrifts isolated whole towns.

