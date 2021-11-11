People of Alabama: Michael Nelson of Gadsden
“After I got out, I had a bad motorcycle wreck. When I finally came to out of the coma, they said I’d never walk again or use the right side of my body. I remember sitting in my chair and not being able to do anything. I said, ‘I can’t live like this. I’m either going to sit here and die or figure it out.’ I eventually started pushing my body and figuring out how to do things. I had to figure out how to do things with my left hand because I was right-handed. The year after I had that wreck, there’s a Barbarian Challenge they have up here at the (Noccalula) falls. I was bound and determined to do that. Not to win it or anything, just to see if I could do it. I’ve been doing it every year since then. I had to figure out how to climb ropes with one arm and run. It’s an amazing feeling because I went from not being able to walk again – I was in wheelchairs and had to have people push me around – to running a 7-mile obstacle course race. They said I would never do this and here I am. I didn’t lay down and quit. I remember that day when I made that decision. I have to improvise, adapt and overcome every situation I come across. It takes me a little bit longer to do some things, but, eventually, I figure out how to do it.” – Michael Nelson of Gadsden.
Nelson is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
“My daddy was in the military when I was born. He’s still in today. He’s in the Guard. That helped pushed me toward that. When I was in high school, I was in trouble and was in the office and a Marine recruiter came in and wanted to see someone, but he was absent. I was like, ‘I’ll go talk to you.’ I joined the Marine Corps in 2002. I extended twice to go back over to Iraq. I got to see the world. I went to about 30 different countries. It was good times and bad times. It taught me self-control and discipline. Structure. It really put a foothold on my life on what to do and what not to do.”
