This Black Bottom Pie one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The historic Hearn Home in Camden is a family home that was converted into a restaurant in 1985. The Gaines Ridge Dinner Club quickly established a reputation as a place for great food and became popular for hosting events.

Betty Gaines Kennedy started the restaurant with her sister and said they knew from the beginning one dish they wanted to be their signature dessert.

The Black Bottom Pie is a combination of dark chocolate and rum custard that recalls a family recipe. It not only helped put Gaines Ridge Dinner Club on the map, but it has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.