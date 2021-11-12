James Spann: Alabama gets colder tonight; Freeze Watch for Sunday morning

SEVERE CLEAR: Dense fog this morning has given way to blue sky and sunshine this afternoon across Alabama with temperatures in the 60s, right at seasonal levels for mid-November in Alabama. A dry cold front will pass through the state tonight, and colder air rolls in after midnight. The sky will stay clear, and temperatures drop into the mid 30s early Saturday. Colder spots north of Birmingham could see a light freeze. Saturday will be sunny but very cool, with a high in the low to mid 50s. Some communities across the Tennessee Valley won’t get out of the 40s. Then, with a clear sky and light wind, temperatures will drop into the 27- to 32-degree range early Sunday over the northern two-thirds of the state, where a Freeze Watch is in effect.

The sky will stay sunny Sunday with a high between 57 and 61 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues Monday through Wednesday with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. A cold front could bring a little scattered light rain to north Alabama Thursday afternoon or Thursday night, but models continue to trend drier with this feature. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet; tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures mostly in the 40s.

For the college games Saturday:

NEW MEXICO STATE AT ALABAMA (11 a.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with temperatures rising from near 48 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the second half.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT AUBURN (11 a.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): With a sunny sky, temperatures will rise from 50 degrees at kickoff to near 56 by the final whistle.

SAMFORD AT FLORIDA (11 a.m. CT kickoff at Gainesville, Florida): The sky will be partly sunny and a brief shower is possible during the game, especially during the second half. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE AT WEST ALABAMA (1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s during the game.

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN AT MILLSAPS COLLEGE (1 p.m. kickoff at Jackson, Mississippi): A sunny day for the game with temperatures in the 50s.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT APPALACHIAN STATE (1:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Boone, North Carolina): Cold, dry weather. Despite a sunny sky, temperatures will be only in the low to mid 40s.

KENNESAW STATE AT NORTH ALABAMA (2 p.m. kickoff at Tom Braly Stadium): With a clear sky temperatures will drop from near 52 at kickoff into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

UAB AT MARSHALL (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Huntington, West Virginia): The weather will be dry and cold; look for a clear sky with temperatures in the 40s.

LOUISIANA AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The day will be cool and dry. With a clear sky, temperatures will fall from 58 degrees at kickoff to near 50 by the fourth quarter.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT LAMAR (4 p.m. CT kickoff at Beaumont, Texas): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 1970: The deadliest tropical cyclone ever recorded and one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern times occurred in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. The Bhola Cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal on Nov. 8 and traveled north. This cyclone reached peak intensity, Category 3, on Nov. 11 and made landfall on the coast of East Pakistan the following afternoon. The Bhola Cyclone killed an estimated 500,000 people.

