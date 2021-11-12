Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Accelerate Wind

Accelerate Wind's technology takes advantage of higher wind flows on building rooftops. “I’m excited that society is really having conversations about how we move toward 100% renewable energy and I want to be part of that movement,” CEO and founder Erika Boeing says. (contributed)

Founder Erika Boeing is on a mission to create sustainable solutions by making wind energy more accessible. Accelerate Wind’s patent-pending technology takes advantage of higher wind flows on building rooftops, making wind energy more affordable and effective. By creating another viable option for generating energy from wind, the company is empowering building owners and operators to join the net-zero movement, one roof at a time.

Alabama NewsCenter is highlighting the 2021 class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Today, we talk with Boeing, CEO of Accelerate Wind.

Company name

Accelerate Wind

Company hometown

St. Louis

Leadership team

Erika Boeing, CEO and founder

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Erika Boeing: Accelerate Wind is developing affordable wind turbines for commercial buildings, reducing carbon emissions and enabling local energy generation.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Boeing: Our sustainability issues are pressing and require solutions that can scale quickly in order to curb our overall carbon emissions. We believe that entrepreneurship gives us the best chance of making an impact. Additionally, we’ve found that when customers are exposed to local energy solutions such as ours, they tend to believe that a transition to sustainable energy is possible, and also to think more holistically about their own energy usage.

Accelerate Wind gathers force in the move toward a renewable future from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Boeing: The opportunity to spend 13 weeks embedded in an ecosystem of energy entrepreneurs was exactly what we needed at this time when our company is working on our next steps toward growth. Additionally, we were attracted to the high-quality network that Techstars provides, from Alabama Power resources, to mentors, to investors. We were also excited to become a part of the Birmingham ecosystem and experience the support and friendliness of a small city that is also going through an exciting time of growth.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Boeing: We’re hoping to come away from the Techstars program with a supportive team of advisers and mentors who can help us move forward into the future. Additionally, we’re looking forward to refining our business plan to best position us for growth and hopefully to get some pilot projects underway in Birmingham.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Boeing: Extremely welcoming. Loving the Southern hospitality, support and general willingness to help that we’ve experienced so far.

