Recipe: One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

We all need a few go-to recipes in our back pockets to prepare when the occasion for a perfectly delightful party cake presents itself, and this recipe is mine: a simple cocoa powder and coffee-scented cake that comes together in one bowl with little equipment and barely any time at all.

The whipped chocolate buttercream makes this cake a chocolate lover’s dream, but the cake tastes equally delicious with a basic vanilla buttercream too.

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 9

Ingredients

For the cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

⅔ cup cocoa powder

1½ teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

2¼ teaspoons corn starch

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, room temperature

1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

½ cup black coffee, hot

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

For the frosting:

6 ounces milk chocolate, gently melted

1½ cups unsalted butter, at room temperature

3½ cups powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 tablespoons heavy cream or milk

Instructions

To prepare the cake:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 2 8-inch round cake pans with baking spray and line the bottoms with parchment rounds.

2. Place all dry ingredients in a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer and stir until combined. Add all of the wet ingredients and mix on medium speed for 1-2 minutes, scraping the bowl (and bottom of bowl) twice throughout.

3. Pour equal amounts of batter in both pans. Carefully place in the oven and bake for 23-25 minutes, or until center is just barely set and toothpick comes out of cake almost clean. Allow to cool in the pans and on a cooling rack for 20 minutes and then remove from pans to continue the cooling process. Cake will stay fresh for several days if covered, or, for one month if wrapped well in Saran wrap and frozen.

To prepare the frosting:

In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter on medium speed for two minutes. Scrape the sides of the bowl and add the powdered sugar, beating on medium for another minute and a half. Add the salt, vanilla and cream and beat to combine for 30 seconds. Fold in the melted (but not hot!) chocolate quickly until incorporated. If your chocolate was too hot and the mixture seems too thin and loose, you can place it in the fridge to firm up a bit or add a smidge of powdered sugar.

To assemble the cake:

Use a serrated knife to cut the domes off the tops of the cake. Tops of the cake should be flat prior to assembling. Place a bit of frosting on your plate or the cake board that you wish to frost your cake on and set your first layer on top. Use an offset spatula to spread a hefty dollop of frosting on top of the first layer. Place the next layer on top and repeat this process. Frost the sides of the cake and decorate as desired. Store the cake covered, tightly, with plastic wrap. It is is best eaten within 2 days of making.

Kate Wood’s recipes can be found on her Wood and Spoon blog and on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.