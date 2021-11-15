People of Alabama: Jalan Pedonesi of Montgomery

“I’ve recently taken up an interest in acting. I’ve always seen movies and had a little bit of passion for them. I figured I’m in college so why not explore that, and I’ve enjoyed it very much. This is my first time acting in like 15 years when I was in a play in first grade. I was petrified about going up in front of audiences. It was like my No. 1 fear, but now it doesn’t seem to exist for me anymore. I’ve come to realize that it’s not about standing in front of the audience. It’s about the character that they see; it’s not about you as a person.” – Jalan Pedonesi of Montgomery

Pedonesi is a student at Auburn University at Montgomery studying criminology as well as theater. He was in “Comedy Tonight” presented by Theatre AUM.

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.