Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Flux Hybrids

Flux Hybrids' founders met while students at North Carolina State University. “Flux Hybrids is both a bridge to get us fighting climate change now as well as a long-term solution that fights climate change for many years to come,” COO Clay Dowdey says. (contributed)

Flux Hybrids, led by an energetic team of founders, is making the future of electric transportation a reality today. With backgrounds in engineering, the team of founders met while students at North Carolina State University, setting out to reduce transmission emissions by making hybrid vehicles more accessible. Flux Hybrids’ conversion technology can upgrade existing vehicles into hybrid vehicles, delivering the benefits of a hybrid vehicle to both individual and commercial drivers.

Alabama NewsCenter is highlighting the 2021 Class of startups in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Today, we talk with Micah Ulrich, CEO of Flux Hybrids.

Company name

Flux Hybrids

Company hometown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Leadership team

Micah Ulrich, CEO; Cody Biedermann, CTO; Clay Dowdey, COO

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Micah Ulrich: Our goal is to reduce transportation emissions through actively converting existing vehicles into cleaner, more efficient hybrids.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Ulrich: I was inspired by a family member’s car-buying process. My dad bought a new hybrid vehicle, and it was hideous. I remember giving him grief for weeks before I came home, only to find out that not only was his car faster than mine, but it also averaged 69 mpg. At this point, I had to admit defeat, but it also got me thinking, why aren’t all cars hybrids? The powertrain is just better, it’s more powerful, more efficient and has a longer range. Additionally, all the research and development into electric vehicles has finally made hybrid powertrains cost-competitive with traditional combustion powertrains. That opened up the perfect opportunity for us to do our part in transitioning toward a more sustainable future by actively removing gas cars from the road by converting them to hybrids.

Flux Hybrids wants to get America on the road to a more sustainable future from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Ulrich: First and foremost, as a startup founded in the Southeast, we loved that Techstars Alabama understands the startup landscape in the Southeast and invests their time and resources in this region. Second and probably most important was the partners. Southern Company and Altec are two of the best partners we could dream of having as an automotive electrification company in the Southeast, and both are program sponsors that have been deeply involved in our growth as a company through the accelerator.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Ulrich: We’re scrappy. Because of COVID we had to build our entire first prototype in a parking lot. Working through 100-degree heat in the North Carolina summer, to freezing rain in the winter, all while living off student loans, shows we know how to run lean and make the most out of a little.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Ulrich: I think the biggest thing we’re looking forward to is the mentorship from other companies in the cohort, previous companies, as well as the program mentors in the Techstars network and local Birmingham community. We have already learned so much through this process and can’t wait to see how much more we can grow in sales and investor relations.

ANC: What’s your opinion of Birmingham, so far?

Ulrich: Birmingham has been amazing so far, specifically the food and breweries. I can speak for our whole team when I say that Saw’s BBQ and Eugene’s Hot Chicken are must tries for anyone new to Birmingham.

Alabama NewsCenter is highlighting the 2021 class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Learn more about Techstars here and read about HData, Noteworthy AI and Accelerate Wind.