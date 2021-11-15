The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Georgia slight favorite over Tide if they meet in Atlanta, Auburn’s big loss against Mississippi State
How much better is Georgia than Alabama? The early line from Las Vegas suggests not as much as you may think. The Next Round crew looks at that and Auburn’s loss at Mississippi State and what it means for the Tigers to lose quarterback Bo Nix in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at early line between Tide, Georgia if they make SEC Championship Game from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.