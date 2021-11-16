James Spann: Warming trend continues for Alabama; a few showers Thursday

MILD AFTERNOONS: Dry weather continues across Alabama through Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny days. The warming trend continues; afternoon highs will be in the 70- to 75-degree range for most places, about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Clouds return to the state Thursday as a cold front approaches, and a few scattered light rain showers are possible over the northern half of the state by afternoon. Moisture will be very limited, and rain amounts should be less than a quarter-inch for most communities. Thursday’s high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Cooler air returns to the state Friday. Despite sunshine in full force, temperatures won’t get out of the 50s. Saturday promises to be a beautiful fall day; after a morning low between 36 and 44 we project a high in the mid 60s. The weather stays dry Sunday; the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: A cold front will push a band of showers into the state Monday. Again, moisture will be limited, and rain amounts should be fairly light (less than a quarter-inch for most places). Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with cold mornings; looks like temperatures will be between 25 and 32 degrees early Tuesday, followed by a high around 50. We reach the mid to upper 50s Wednesday with a good supply of sunshine.

The latest model trends look dry and cool for Thanksgiving Day; some rain is possible by Friday, Nov. 26.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals since Jan. 1, and the departure from average:

Mobile — 77.58 inches (18.2 inches above average)

Birmingham — 64.01 (14.45 above average)

Tuscaloosa — 62.55 (16.45 above average)

Huntsville — 58.3 (12.26 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 56.74 (10.37 above average)

Dothan — 56.69 (9.79 above average)

Montgomery — 50.96 (6.84 above average)

Anniston — 43.13 (2.08 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: Snow squalls moved across north Alabama with temperatures in the low 30s, making for challenging conditions for tornado recovery efforts in Huntsville. The day before, an F4 tornado had torn through the southern part of the city, killing 21 people and injuring almost 500.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: An early-morning F3 tornado killed eight people, injured 20 others and left 100 people homeless in Riegelwood, North Carolina. This storm was the second-deadliest tornado in the state in the past 50 years.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: An EF-1 tornado touched down in northeast Macon County near Notasulga. It continued northeastward into Lee County and caused extensive tree damage, which resulted in damage to dozens of homes and mobile homes on the western side of Auburn. Several residences were destroyed. The tornado crossed the southern edge of Auburn University’s campus and caused damage to homes and the baseball facilities at Auburn High School. The tornado moved across Lake Harding and into Georgia, then across Harris County, Georgia, for another 26 miles and strengthened to an EF2. The total tornado path length was 59 miles.

