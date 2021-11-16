Mazda reveals all-new CX-50 for 2022 debut on Alabama production line

Automaker Mazda Motor Corp. on Monday unveiled its brand-new CX-50 with a virtual world premiere for the crossover vehicle that will be produced at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) assembly plant in Alabama beginning in January.

The CX-50 will join the Toyota Corolla Cross, also an all-new model, on the production lineup at the $2.3 billion MTM facility in Huntsville. Production of the Corolla Cross began in September.

“The wait is over for us, as Mazda’s global reveal introduced the world to the CX-50,” said Mark Brazeal, MTM’s vice president of administration. “It is an exciting time to be a part of the MTM team and building two brand-new SUVs right here in north Alabama.”

As it begins to ramp up production, MTM aims to hire up to 1,400 additional employees for its workforce, which will reach around 4,000 once the plant is in full production. Apply for a job.

“Our team members are truly building a new company and a new culture,” said Janette Hostettler, MTM’s vice president of production. “The reveal of our second SUV, the Mazda CX-50, is a huge milestone for us, and we can’t wait to add more talented people to our team.”

Mazda said the new CX-50 will share key attributes with other models in the automaker’s lineup while also focusing on off-road capabilities.

“This new Mazda vehicle has been developed for North America, particularly to support the active and outdoor lifestyles of customers in this region,” said Jeff Guyton, president and CEO of Mazda North American Operations. “The CX-50 encourages people to immerse themselves in nature without compromising on the premium design and outstanding on-road performance Mazda is known for.”

Growing horsepower

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said MTM is beginning to add heft to the state’s growing auto manufacturing industry, which has a production capacity of about 1 million vehicles annually.

MTM will add up to 300,000 vehicles per year to that tally.

“The groundbreaking collaboration between Mazda and Toyota will power significant additional growth in Alabama’s auto sector, which is becoming a powerhouse within this global industry,” Canfield said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.