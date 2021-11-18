Can’t Miss Alabama celebrates the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s 29th birthday

It’s time to start attending holiday-ish events.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute 29th birthday

The community is invited to gather at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute for a reception of celebration and reflection, including historic gallery tours, birthday cake, food trucks and musical entertainment. Richard Arrington Jr., Birmingham’s first Black mayor, who secured funding from the Historic Preservation Authority to open the institute in 1992, will be in attendance. The family affair is free and open to the public Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit bcri.org for more information.

Manchester Orchestra

The Manchester Orchestra: The Million Masks of God will perform Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre. The indie rock band is known for hit songs “Simple Math” and “I’ve Got Friends.” Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Reba McEntire tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the Reba: Live in Concert tour with special guest Tenille Townes. McEntire will perform Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. All seats are reserved. Dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change. A service charge is added to each ticket. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com. For more information, click on redmountainentertainment.com.

Holiday Open House in Prattville

Prattville’s Creative Arts Center and Gallery will have its annual Holiday Open House Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The arts center will be dressed for the holidays and ready to share the Christmas spirit with artwork by local and regional artists. Shop for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift for family and friends while enjoying holiday decorations and light refreshments. There will be paintings and drawings, traditional photography, clay sculpture, bowls and platters, fine art prints, notecards, ornaments and holiday crafts. Savor the sweet taste of the holidays in Prattville’s beautiful historic district with a meal or grab a cup of coffee and pastry. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Cultural Arts office at 334-595-0850. The Prattville Creative Arts Center is at 342 S. Chestnut St.

Ozark Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Enjoy the 56th annual Ozark Christmas Parade festivities Saturday, Nov. 20. At 2 p.m., the event will highlight the sparkle of the holidays starting with four entertainment zones, including food, games and activities. Scroll to learn more about the entertainment zones. At 5:30 p.m., the parade will start. Follow this link for the route. Bring chairs and blankets and find a good spot to watch.

‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’

“All Things Bright and Beautiful” brings together works primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s permanent collection that look at themes of power and agency. This exhibition takes its name from a painting by Amy Sherald, whose portraits depict Black portrait-sitters with pride, dignity and joy, representation once afforded only to white people. Some artists in the exhibition look toward power in creative endeavors, like music. Others contemplate the hidden potential of everyday objects by transforming them into works of art. Several artists engage the representation of space and architecture – including museum spaces – to discover the dynamics of power. Considered together, these works illustrate the importance of being seen, choosing how to be depicted and telling one’s own history. The exhibit will be open through January at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Take part in this holiday tradition and be among the first to see the more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 16 scenes throughout the 65-acre garden estate. The staff has designed a new scene in honor of its 26th anniversary year of the Fire and Ice: Magic Christmas in Lights Preview Gala. The new scene will be revealed at the gala Friday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live entertainment. Cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are $75 for a single person and $140 for a couple. To order by phone, call 251-973-2217 or visit the website.