Alabama Power, Magic City Bar Association launch partnership

The Magic City Bar Association and Alabama Power announced a partnership that will provide education, training and support for association members. (contributed)

The association and the company announced the partnership Thursday, Nov. 18, at MCBA’s annual scholarship banquet, which Alabama Power sponsors. The event was held virtually this year with a theme of “Onward. Upward. Together.”

Alexia Borden, senior vice president and general counsel for Alabama Power, said the banquet’s theme “resonates with our company’s investment in helping our communities prosper, and that includes an investment in the future generation of lawyers.

“At Alabama Power, we believe that each employee is valuable and provides important contributions to our team,” Borden said. “We are committed to one another and to building a culture of inclusion, respect and fairness for all employees. Our partnership with the Magic City Bar Association aligns with our commitment to this necessary cause.”

MCBA President Sidney Jackson said the partnership “will help create real opportunities for our attorneys and law students while also benefiting our communities.”

“Alabama Power is no stranger to community engagement and intentional action around investing in the communities which it serves. Therefore, it is no surprise that Alexia and Alabama Power have agreed to link arms in this bold initiative,” he said.

Borden said Alabama Power is committed to continuing education for lawyers interested in business and corporate law, shadowing and internship opportunities for aspiring lawyers, and exposure to opportunities between the company and the association.

“It is our hope that this partnership will be an integral part of removing some of the barriers that minority attorneys experience today when entering into the practices of business and corporate law,” she said.

The MCBA was created in 1984 to promote the professional advancement of African American attorneys in Birmingham and to uphold the honor and integrity of the legal profession. In addition to being an important resource for lawyers, the MCBA awards thousands of dollars in scholarships every year to law students attending any of the five law schools in Alabama.