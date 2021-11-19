Alabama Power recognized as a veteran-friendly workplace

Teamwork, responsibility and dedication are hallmarks of military service and qualities valued at Alabama Power.

The company was recently honored by the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ) as a Veteran Friendly Employer. This award recognizes Birmingham-area employers that have created innovative policies or initiatives to support veterans in the workforce.

In addition, Roy Sexton, Alabama Power vice president of Corporate Security, received the BBJ’s distinction as a 2021 Veteran of Influence. Sexton was selected based on contributions to the company, track record of innovation and leadership in the community.

Veterans are a great a fit for Alabama Power’s culture based on a safety-first mindset, teamwork, dedication to superior performance and total commitment, company officials said. Alabama Power is committed to providing opportunities for those who have served in the military, and veterans find they are able to excel and become company leaders.

The company works with Troops to Energy Jobs, which is designed to help veterans make the transition from military service to the energy sector. Alabama Power actively recruits veterans, service members and their spouses, and the company partners with military transition centers across the country. Veterans, National Guard and reserve members comprised approximately 10% of the workforce and 11% of new hires across the Southern Company system in 2020.

Alabama Power, along with parent Southern Company, has been recognized nationally as a Top Company for Veterans by DiversityInc in 2020 and ranked No. 1 in the nation on Military Times’ 2021 list of Best Employers for Veterans. To learn more, visit southerncompany-veterans.jobs.

