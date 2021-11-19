James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Sunday; rain returns late Sunday night

COLD, DRY MORNING: Temperatures are mostly between 27 and 35 degrees across Alabama early this morning; a very dry air mass covers the Deep South and we expect sunshine in full supply today with a high around 60 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cold again, and the low early Saturday will be in the low 30s for most communities.

The sky will stay sunny Saturday with a high in the mid 60s. The day Sunday will be dry; with a partly sunny sky, temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of a cold front that will bring rain back to the state late Sunday night and early Monday. For now it looks like the main window for rain comes from about 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday. Amounts should be one-half inch or less.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The sky will clear during the day Monday, and the weather will be breezy and colder with a high around 50 degrees. Tuesday morning will feature lows in the mid 20s; it should be the coldest morning so far this season. Dry weather continues for the rest of the week. The high will be in the low 50s Tuesday, followed by upper 50s Wednesday and low 60s Thursday and Friday.

IRON BOWL SATURDAY: It is too early to call the weather for Saturday, Nov. 27. The American GFS model suggests a cool, dry day, but the European global model (ECMWF) shows widespread rain. We will have much better clarity early next week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 40s, possibly reaching the upper 30s by the final whistle.

For the college games Saturday:

HUNTINGDON AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (noon kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): A sunny day for football with temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees.

FURMAN AT SAMFORD (noon kickoff at Seibert Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

NORTH ALABAMA AT HAMPTON (noon CT kickoff at Hampton, Virginia): The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees during the game.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT EASTERN KENTUCKY (1 p.m. CT kickoff in Richmond, Kentucky): The sky will be partly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 52 degrees, holding in the low to mid 50s during the game.

ARKANSAS AT ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): It will be a sunny afternoon with a kickoff temperature around 65 degrees, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

UAB AT UTSA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in San Antonio, Texas): This game will be played inside the Alamodome. Outside, the sky will be partly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

APPALACHIAN STATE AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be sunny; about 68 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT SOUTH CAROLINA (6 p.m. CT kickoff in Columbia, South Carolina): The weather will be clear and cool; temperatures will fall from near 52 at kickoff to near 45 by the final whistle.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TENNESSEE (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Knoxville, Tennessee): The sky becomes mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 40s. No risk of rain.

ON THIS DATE IN 1930: An estimated F4 tornado struck the town of Bethany, Oklahoma. Between 9:30 a.m. and 9:58 a.m. CST, it moved north-northeast from 3 miles west of the Oklahoma City limits and hit the eastern part of Bethany. About 110 homes and 700 other buildings, about a fourth of the town, were damaged or destroyed. Near the end of the damage path, 3.5 miles northeast of Wiley Post Airfield, the tornado hit the Camel Creek School. Buildings blew apart just as the students were falling to the floor and looking for shelter, and five students and a teacher were killed. A total of 23 people were killed.

