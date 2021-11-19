James Spann: Cold night ahead for Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: We have a cloudless sky across all of Alabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold; we will drop into the 27- to 34-degree range early Saturday morning with frost likely, and a freeze for colder spots.

Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid 60s. On Sunday, we reach the upper 60s with a partly sunny sky. Clouds increase late in the day, and rain will move into the state Sunday night ahead of a cold front. The main window for rain will come from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday; amounts should be one-half inch or less, and there is no risk of severe storms.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday will be breezy and much colder; despite a clearing sky temperatures won’t get out of the 40s over the northern third of the state. By daybreak Tuesday we expect the coldest readings so far this season, with mid 20s likely for most communities. The weather will stay dry Tuesday through Friday with a slow warming trend. The high will be in the mid 50s Tuesday, close to 60 Wednesday and in the low 60s Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures reach the mid 60s Friday with a partly sunny sky.

It’s still too early to call the weather for Iron Bowl Saturday, Nov. 27. The American GFS model continues to show a cool, dry day, and the latest run of the European global model is trending drier for the day. We will have much better clarity by early next week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 40s, possibly reaching the upper 30s by the final whistle.

For the college games Saturday:

HUNTINGDON AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (noon kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): A sunny day for football with temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees.

FURMAN AT SAMFORD (noon kickoff at Seibert Stadium): The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

NORTH ALABAMA AT HAMPTON (noon CT kickoff at Hampton, Virginia): The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees during the game.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT EASTERN KENTUCKY (1 p.m. CT kickoff in Richmond, Kentucky): The sky will be partly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 52 degrees, holding in the low to mid 50s during the game.

ARKANSAS AT ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): It will be a sunny afternoon with a kickoff temperature around 65 degrees, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

UAB AT UTSA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in San Antonio, Texas): This game will be played inside the Alamodome. Outside, the sky will be partly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

APPALACHIAN STATE AT TROY (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be sunny; about 68 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT SOUTH CAROLINA (6 p.m. CT kickoff in Columbia, South Carolina): The weather will be clear and cool; temperatures will fall from near 52 at kickoff to near 45 by the final whistle.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TENNESSEE (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Knoxville, Tennessee): The sky becomes mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 40s. No risk of rain.

ON THIS DATE IN 1930: An estimated F4 tornado struck the town of Bethany, Oklahoma. Between 9:30 a.m. and 9:58 a.m. CST, it moved north-northeast from 3 miles west of the Oklahoma City limits and hit the eastern part of Bethany. About 110 homes and 700 other buildings, about a fourth of the town, were damaged or destroyed. Near the end of the damage path, 3.5 miles northeast of Wiley Post Airfield, the tornado hit the Camel Creek School. Buildings blew apart just as the students were falling to the floor and looking for shelter, and five students and a teacher were killed. A total of 23 people were killed.

