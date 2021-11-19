Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Sustaio

“We are positioning the conversation around sustainability so that it is approachable, inclusive and actually obtainable to help people live better,” says Olivia Pedersen, founder and CEO of Sustaio. (contributed)

For many people, sustainability can be challenging to achieve on a personal level. Not only is sustainability a complicated topic, but there is also currently no way for people to track progress. Sustaio founder and CEO Olivia Pedersen and her team are on a mission to make climate-smarter living easy and empowering. Through Sustaio’s platform, people can discover and share ways to live sustainably, reduce their impact and build smarter habits that suit their lifestyles. Sustaio is building a credit score for consumer sustainability that includes an interactive platform quantifying personal impact for a climate-smarter future.

Today, Alabama NewsCenter talks with Sustaio’s Pedersen.

Company name

Sustaio

Company hometown

Telluride, Colorado

Leadership team

Olivia Pedersen, founder and CEO

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Olivia Pedersen: At Sustaio we are on a mission to empower people to achieve climate-smarter living. Sustaio makes sustainable living obtainable by quantifying impact beyond just carbon to include money, water and values.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Pedersen: I was frustrated with how hard it is to know how sustainable my lifestyle is, how hard it is to find good resources – products and services – to reduce my impact and know what current habits of mine were causing a negative impact, or not.

[vimeo 647857312 w=640 h=360]

Sustaio aims to help people live more sustainably from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Pedersen: I wanted to join an accelerator that was specifically focused on climate and sustainability. Additionally, the managing director, Nate Schmidt, and the program manager, Brooke Gillis, were inspiring, and I loved their approach to managing the accelerator.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Pedersen: The Sustaio Score has the potential to change the way we see the world around us.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Pedersen: Our key takeaways include the cohort, the workshops, the learning and the network.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Pedersen: Love this city. So pleasant, not to mention the food is fabulous.

