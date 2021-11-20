Scott Martin: Beautiful Saturday for Alabama; showers become likely late Sunday

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A Freeze Warning continues for much of central Alabama until 8 a.m., but it was canceled for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike and Russell counties as temperatures will not drop as low as first forecast. After that expires, skies will be sunny and temperatures will rebound nicely, topping out in the 60s. A few clouds will move in overnight and lows will not be as cold, reaching the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

A cold front will begin to move into the state on Sunday, bringing with it a small chance of showers during the daylight hours, with showers becoming likely by late evening through overnight. Afternoon highs will be mild ahead of the front, topping out in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The front will complete its transition through Alabama during the morning Monday and shower chances will end. Skies will begin to clear out and highs will be in the lower 50s to the mid-60s. Skies will be sunny Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Some clouds will start to invade Alabama ahead of the next frontal system, but we’ll continue to stay dry Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Clouds will continue to move in, making the skies partly to mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving Day. For now, models are keeping the associated shower activity out of the state until the late evening through overnight, so you will definitely need an umbrella to go to those pre-dawn Black Friday sales. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s.

BLACK FRIDAY: The front loses its punch early on Black Friday, and showers look to dissipate around daybreak. After that, we look to stay dry, with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the upper 60s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet at this point, and no new tropical cyclones are expected to form over the next five days. The end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is just 10 days away, on Nov. 30.

