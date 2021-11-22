James Spann: Breezy, cooler in Alabama today; quiet week ahead

RADAR CHECK: Rain continues across south Alabama early this morning ahead of a cold front. The rain will end over the next few hours, and the day will be breezy and cooler with a good supply of sunshine. Temperatures will hold in the 50s all day, and a brisk north wind of 10-20 mph will make it feel cooler.

The wind will die down tonight, setting the stage for freezing temperatures over the northern two-thirds of the state early Tuesday morning. Lows will be mostly between 22 and 32 degrees, with frost likely all the way down to I-10 in far south Alabama.

REST OF THE WEEK: Dry weather continues through Thanksgiving Day. With a good supply of sunshine, we expect a high in the upper 50s Tuesday and close to 60 Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be dry, but clouds will increase by afternoon ahead of a cold front. A few showers could reach the northwest corner of the state late in the day, but showers are most likely Thursday night. Moisture will be very limited, and rain amounts should be generally one-tenth of an inch or less.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Very tranquil weather continues with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. The high will be in the mid 50s Friday, followed by low 60s over the weekend. We still see no chance of any severe thunderstorms for Alabama for the next 10 days.

IRON BOWL: The weather will be perfect for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama (Alabama at Auburn, Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, 2:30 p.m. kickoff). After a morning low near 30 degrees, the high in Auburn Saturday will be around 60 degrees with sunshine in full supply. Expect a kickoff temperature around 60, falling through the 50s during the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A major tornado outbreak was underway across the Deep South. In all, 95 tornadoes touched down and were responsible for 26 deaths.

Eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Nov. 21. One F4 tornado moved through Brandon, Mississippi, around midnight, killing 12 people, including three Cub Scouts at a sleepover.

Another seven tornadoes struck Mississippi before the morning of Nov. 22 was over and the system moved into Alabama and Tennessee.

Alabama had 13 tornadoes touch down ranging in strength from F0 to F2, with no deaths and 53 injuries. The tornado with the most injuries occurred just outside Sardis City, where multiple structures were damaged and 12 people were injured.

Georgia was next on the system’s hit list, and 11 tornadoes touched down, killing seven people and injuring 157 more. The worst twister hit just northeast of Etheridge and carved a path of destruction 32 miles to just southeast of White Plains. This twister got up to 1 mile wide in spots and destroyed 134 homes, killing five people and more than 300 cattle. Another F4 was on the ground for 20 miles starting near Pine Mountain and lifting near Hickory Flat.

We are very thankful this November has been remarkably quiet across the southern U.S.

