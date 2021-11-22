James Spann: Freezing temperatures for Alabama tonight

COLD NIGHT AHEAD: With a clear sky and diminishing wind, we project a low between 22 and 32 degrees across most of Alabama early Tuesday morning. For many places it will be the coldest morning so far this season.

Sunny weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures reach the mid 50s Tuesday, and we will be close to 60 Wednesday afternoon. Thanksgiving Day should be dry with a high in the low 60s; clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. That front will bring a few showers to the state Thursday night, but with very limited moisture rain amounts should be one-tenth of an inch or less for most places.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be sunny, breezy and colder, with a high in the low 50s. Dry weather continues over the weekend with sunny days and clear nights; the high will be in the upper 50s Saturday, followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday. The coldest morning will come Saturday, with lows between 24 and 32 degrees.

Tranquil weather will likely continue through much of next week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UTEP will take on the UAB Blazers Friday afternoon (1 p.m. kickoff) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The sky will be sunny with temperatures generally in the low 50s during the game.

On Saturday, Auburn will host Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half. It will be a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A major tornado outbreak was underway across the Deep South. In all, 95 tornadoes touched down and were responsible for 26 deaths.

Eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Nov. 21. One F4 tornado moved through Brandon, Mississippi, around midnight, killing 12 people, including three Cub Scouts at a sleepover.

Another seven tornadoes struck Mississippi before the morning of Nov. 22 was over and the system moved into Alabama and Tennessee.

Alabama had 13 tornadoes touch down ranging in strength from F0 to F2, with no deaths and 53 injuries. The tornado with the most injuries occurred just outside Sardis City, where multiple structures were damaged and 12 people were injured.

Georgia was next on the system’s hit list, and 11 tornadoes touched down, killing seven people and injuring 157 more. The worst twister hit just northeast of Etheridge and carved a path of destruction 32 miles to just southeast of White Plains. This twister got up to 1 mile wide in spots and destroyed 134 homes, killing five people and more than 300 cattle. Another F4 was on the ground for 20 miles starting near Pine Mountain and lifting near Hickory Flat.

We are very thankful this November has been remarkably quiet across the southern U.S.

