Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Moduly

The international team behind Moduly is eager to grow into the U.S. market. “Moduly is creating a new type of collaboration that doesn’t exist, which is a collaboration between the electric utility and the end-user,” company CTO Alvaro Fernandez says. (contributed)

For the global team at Moduly, collaboration goes beyond teamwork. It’s part of the company’s mission. Moduly aims to reinvent the energy market through collaboration – bringing utilities and end-use consumers closer together through energy optimization. Through its modular technology and smart platform, Moduly is helping make the future of energy more sustainable. With leadership team members from Canada, Mexico and Hong Kong, Moduly is bringing a global perspective to the future of energy. They’re glad to call “Sweet Home Alabama” home as they grow into the U.S. market.

Today, Alabama NewsCenter talks with Jonathan Lamer, CEO of Moduly.

Company name

Moduly

Company hometown

Montreal, Canada

Leadership team

Jonathan Lamer, CEO; Mario Leboeuf, COO; Alvaro Fernandez, CTO; Alexandre Gibeault, CPO.

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Jonathan Lamer: Our company focuses on energy efficiency and customer experiences. Moduly aims to create a better environmental future by equipping consumers with best-in-class tools for energy intelligence, automation and prediction.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Lamer: The company was founded in 2019 to reinvent the energy market on how we use energy at home, and to have a sustainable impact on climate change. Through Moduly, we want to help both the end user and utilities collaborate to fight against climate change.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Lamer: The key components that attracted us to the accelerator include its focus on the energy industry and the access to Alabama Power expertise. Additionally, Techstars has a strong background, and this provided an opportunity to move into the U.S. market with international networks access.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Lamer: Moduly is unique in the market, not only by its complete modularity from software to hardware, but by the way in which it centralizes all the energy activities of a house by making it “intelligent,” or in the way that we optimize the energy efficiency of an environment by making it accessible to the mass of the unserved population. Moduly enables power utilities to be offered a virtual power plant and consumers a smart nanogrid that they can build, according to their needs, to reduce their GHGs, their consumption, or simply increase their resilience. Moduly is the first all-in-one technology on the market.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Lamer: Moduly is looking to growth opportunities through the accelerator. We aim to explode our traction, sale and pilot project, as well as scale our pre-revenue.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Lamer: Amazing. As a CEO, I want to stay here after the program.

