The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Iron Bowl preview, Florida fires Dan Mullen
It’s Iron Bowl week and The Next Round guys size up the matchup while also taking a look at Florida firing Dan Mullen in this week’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at this year’s Iron Bowl matchup and Florida firing Dan Mullen from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.