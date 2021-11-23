FedEx plans $57 million logistics facility in Dothan as Alabama hubs multiply

FedEx Ground plans to build a $57 million logistics facility in Houston County that will create more than 200 jobs. (contributed)

FedEx Ground plans to open a $57 million logistics facility in Houston County, adding another hub to the robust network of distribution and logistics centers that has been expanding across Alabama through a series of projects.

Officials in Houston County said the 317,000-square-foot FedEx Ground facility will stand on a 70-acre site off Sam Houston Boulevard in the Sam Houston Industrial Park. The facility will create 200-plus jobs.

“This project is an excellent example of area cooperation as we worked with all the state, city and county entities to bring about this distribution project in the Dothan area,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.

Since 2020, Alabama locations have attracted a slew of distribution and logistics projects from companies responding to changing consumer demand.

During 2020, these projects involved nearly $550 million in new capital investment and the creation of at least 2,000 jobs in the state, according to estimates from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Companies launching projects included Lowe’s Home Improvement, Aldi and Dollar General, as well as FedEx Ground, which announced plans for a $40 million logistics facility in Jefferson County.

Expanding footprint

The momentum has continued into 2021 as companies step up their E-commerce efforts. This year, internet retail giant Amazon has announced four separate growth projects in the state that will generate more than 1,400 jobs.

“Thanks to our central location in the Southeast, a robust infrastructure network and a motivated workforce, it looks like all roads are leading to Alabama,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

In Dothan, construction on the FedEx facility is expected to begin in December, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Officials said the new facility will further strengthen Dothan’s distribution efforts and enhance the area’s continued growth to support existing and new business developments in the region.

Over the past year, the Alabama Department of Commerce and Alabama Department of Transportation have worked closely with the Wiregrass delegation, Houston County, City of Dothan, Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce-Grow Dothan to support the project.

“With strong emphasis in the state’s marketing efforts and business development plan, Secretary Greg Canfield and his team strengthened the business development incentives in order to strengthen Alabama’s position, to make the state the place to grow and develop this sector of our economy and adapt in the E-commerce world,” Saliba said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.